Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian factory activity grows at slowest pace in 17 months

07/04/2022 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at Bri-Steel Manufacturing, a manufacturer and distributer of large diameter seamless steel pipes, in Edmonton

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian manufacturing activity lost some momentum in June as inflation pressures and material shortages held back production and firms became less optimistic about future output, data showed on Monday.

The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.6 in June, its lowest level since January 2021, from 56.8 in May. A reading above 50 shows growth in the sector.

"There were signs of difficulty in Canada's manufacturing sector in June," Shreeya Patel, an economist at S&P Global, said in a statement. "Global supply issues and steep price pressures were at the heart of the issue, and are expected to continue to disrupt the manufacturing economy this year."

The output index fell to its lowest since June 2020 at 50.9, down from 55.6 in May, weighed by a reduced flow of new work, material delays and higher costs.

Price hikes deterred some clients from placing orders, said manufacturers, adding that a decline in international demand was due to the war in Ukraine and weak demand from Europe and Asia.

Economists have slashed their forecasts for the global economy in recent weeks as the war and lockdowns in China to curb COVID-19 exacerbate supply shortfalls, making it more likely that central banks, including the Bank of Canada, will hike interest rates aggressively to tackle soaring inflation.

"A dip in confidence indicates firms are aware of the real difficulties that could hit the global economy in the next 12 months. Firms have recovered well from the pandemic and will now have to gear up for further hardship," Patel said.

The measure of future output fell to a 17-month low.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:38aBadger infrastructure solutions ltd shares rise 7%, touching hig…
RE
09:32aCanadian factory activity grows at slowest pace in 17 months
RE
09:24aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : Political uncertainty could impac…
RE
09:24aUK's Labour rules out pact with Scottish independence party at next election
RE
09:20aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : Steps taking now are continuation…
RE
09:19aBANK OF ISRAEL GOVERNOR YARON : Determined to return inflation to…
RE
09:08aGALVANISERS WANTED : post-Brexit worker shortages strain UK employers
RE
09:04aBANK OF ISRAEL : Possible slowdown in global economic activity in…
RE
09:03aBANK OF ISRAEL STAFF FORECAST : Inflation rate 4.5% in 2022…
RE
09:03aBANK OF ISRAEL STAFF FORECAST : Inflation rate 2.4% in 2023…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
4Nintendo : Q & A (209KB)
5VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS