Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian firms see inflation higher for longer, eye record wage increases

07/04/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian businesses now expect inflation to be high for longer, with firms eyeing survey-high wage increases over the next year and many planning to pass rising costs onto customers, a Bank of Canada survey showed Monday.

Consumers' short-term expectations for price increases, meanwhile, are at record levels and Canadians generally see inflation as "more pervasive", the central bank said in a separate survey, adding most people continue to believe prices can be tamed.

"Compared to last quarter, businesses expect inflation to be high for longer," the bank said in its second quarter Business Outlook Survey.

Businesses continue to expect input and output prices to rise significantly and at a greater rate over the next 12 months, with inflation expected to be above 3% on average over the next two years. Nearly a quarter of firms expect price increases "well above" the 2% target for three years or more.

"Many firms continue to report plans for raising wages to attract and retain workers," the bank said, with businesses now expecting wage increases of 5.8% on average over the next 12 months, up from 5.2% in the previous survey.

This as capacity pressures remain elevated and supply chain issues continue to increase costs. Still an increasing number of firms now foresee the pace of growth slowing to normal, with more economic uncertainty adding to risks, the survey found.

Canada's inflation rate hit 7.7% in May, a near 40-year high. The survey will likely reinforce expectations of a 75-basis point increase at the next Bank of Canada rate decision on July 13.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2874 to the greenback, or 77.68 U.S. cents.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa, additional reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:26aLooking at alternatives such as Danube to get grain out of Ukraine, says UK
RE
11:21aBritish Foreign Secretary says Russians must be accountable for Ukraine war
RE
11:13aNIGERIA MINISTER : 'wrong time' to remove fuel subsidies
RE
11:04aPound strengthens as traders assess interest rate prospects
11:01aCanadian firms see inflation higher for longer, eye record wage increases
RE
10:57aLeaders of Congo and Rwanda to meet for talks in Luanda - officials
RE
10:55aRussian minister says 'parallel imports' scheme is working
RE
10:55aTanzania signs $900 million railway construction deal with Turkish firm
RE
10:50aFRANCE'S MACRON : need to acknowledge refusal of other parties to be part of government
RE
10:45aMETALS MELT DOWN AS RECESSION FEARS OVERWHELM SUPPLY WOES : Andy Home
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETF overview: Information technology, Consumer staples, Emerging market..
2Momentum Picks: 5 stocks for the summer
3VONOVIA : Barclays keeps its Buy rating
4Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%
5Analyst recommendations: AssetCo, Ferrari, Glencore, Pets at Home, Roll..

HOT NEWS