Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canadian government to spend C$320 million aiding offshore oil industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:06pm EDT
Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada will spend C$320 million ($238.56 million) to support its offshore oil industry in Newfoundland and Labrador, which has struggled as coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions reduced demand, the government said on Friday.

The funds are intended to support jobs and to lower greenhouse gas emissions from crude production, and could be used for maintenance, upgrades and environmental services, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said St. John's.

The money falls short of requests from the industry, which wants to see a government stake in a major project, tax credits and investment incentives. It comes the week that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for giving too little attention to the oil industry crisis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is Canada's third-largest oil-producing province, pumping 5% of the country's crude in 2018. Low prices have forced producers to cut spending globally.

The province, whose economy depends on oil, fishing and tourism, has the country's highest unemployment rate.

Husky Energy said this month it would review its West White Rose offshore Newfoundland project, following the suspension of major construction because of the pandemic.

Husky has asked the federal and provincial governments to buy a stake in the project.

O'Regan said he told Husky's CEO on Friday that Ottawa wants to "find a way to make West White Rose work."

"I think they're willing to be creative and we are too," he told reporters.

Newfoundland and Labrador has four Atlantic offshore developments, owned by groups of owners, including Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Suncor Energy, Husky and Equinor.

The funding is "a good starting point," said Karen Winsor, chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador Oil & Gas Industries Association.

It may help companies rehire laid-off workers, said Dave Mercer, president of Unifor Local 2121.

By Rod Nickel

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.69% 72.15 Delayed Quote.-40.42%
EQUINOR ASA 0.33% 138.55 Delayed Quote.-21.31%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.10% 1.55693 Delayed Quote.7.21%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.57% 34.8 Delayed Quote.-50.82%
HUSKY ENERGY INC. -4.06% 3.07 Delayed Quote.-69.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 41.92 Delayed Quote.-37.14%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -2.32% 16.68 Delayed Quote.-59.94%
WTI -0.02% 40.213 Delayed Quote.-34.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pCLOROX : Everything You Need To Know About PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Festival 2020 Returning Virtually!
PR
03:36pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Immune Response in Earlier-Stage Study
DJ
03:36pTENCENT : U.S. Asks Judge to Allow WeChat Ban to Proceed
DJ
03:36pSCHWAZZE : Formerly Operating as Medicine Man Technologies, Inc., to Host Investor Meetings at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference
BU
03:33pCARDONE CAPITAL DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Purchased Interests In Cardone Capital LLC To Contact The Firm
GL
03:31pCOVID-19 RECOVERY ANALYSIS : Chemotherapy-induced Nausea And Vomiting Drugs Market|Increasing Inorganic Growth Strategies to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pCell Viability Assays Market- Roadmap for Recovery From COVID-19 | Focus On Timely Diagnosis Of Diseases to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:30pWheat Falls on Lower Black Sea Prices
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group