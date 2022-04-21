Canadian home price, sales growth to ease but stay elevated, agency says

April 21 (Reuters) - Canadian home price and sales growth
will moderate in the coming years from recent pandemic-era highs
but stay elevated in 2022 as higher employment and immigration
drive demand, the national housing agency said on Thursday.
Sales and price growth will continue to moderate more in
line with historical averages by late 2023 or early 2024 amid
higher mortgage rates but elevated price levels will persist,
putting greater pressure on affordability for new homebuyers,
the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said in its
2022-2024 market outlook.
"Improving levels of employment and immigration are expected
to be key factors as the impact of pandemic restrictions
continue to recede," Bob Dugan, chief economist at the CMHC,
said in the report.
"Price growth will likely continue to be led by markets with
low listings, including Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal," he
said.
Canadian housing prices have surged during the COVID-19
pandemic, with the average cost of a home rising more than 50%
over the last two years, according to data from the Canadian
Real Estate Association.
The government has blamed a lack of supply for the strong
price gains and pledged to double the pace of homebuilding over
the next decade. That plan could prove complicated with
construction already at multi-year highs and labor markets
extremely tight.
Still, the red-hot housing market has shown some signs of
cooling as Canadian interest rates rise, with the average home
price falling 2.5% in March from February and sales down 5.4%,
the Canadian Real Estate Association said on
Tuesday.
The Bank of Canada last week doubled its benchmark interest
rate to 1% and Governor Tiff Macklem said more rate increases
would be needed to curb inflation, pledging to do so
"forcefully" if necessary.
Rental affordability is expected to decline over the
forecast period due to increasing demand and low supply of
rental housing, CMHC also said in its outlook.
