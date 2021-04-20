Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian home prices on fire and policymakers using 'squirt gun'

04/20/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, April 20 (Reuters) - Buyers are turning up the heat on Canada's searing hot housing market, their frenzy leading to record sales, prices and starts, but in a budget unveiled on Monday the federal government did little to tamp down the fire.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed home price gains accelerated 1.5% in March from February, data released on Tuesday showed.

The index was up 10.8% on the year, with a record 81% of the broader 32 markets surveyed posting annual gains above 10%. That far exceeds the last peak in 2017.

On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, presenting Canada's first budget in over two years, fleshed out a previously announced tax on foreigners parking money in Canadian homes, along with limited investments in affordable housing.

"The idea here is that homes are for Canadians to live in. They are not assets for parking offshore money," Freeland told reporters.

For those watching, it was nowhere near enough.

"It's like a squirt gun next to a towering inferno," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"We need to break the psychology that real estate is this can't lose investment that only goes up," he added. "Before this turns into a full-on bubble."

March was a record month for new housing starts and home resale prices surged 31.6% year-over-year.

New Zealand, facing a similarly red hot market, introduced a raft of cooling measures including new taxes on investors and stricter lending rules.

While the Bank of Canada has become increasingly vocal on the issue, it has also pledged to keep interest rates at record lows into 2023. It will update its forecasts Wednesday.

And most measures that would cool the frenzy are up to the provinces and federal government who remain cautious as a third wave of COVID-19 rages.

Real estate agents say more listing are now coming to market, but they still see a massive long-term shortage. They expected more than the 35,000 units pledged in the budget. "It's not going to do much to intervene in the activity level we're seeing now across the country," said Christopher Alexander of RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Outdoor bar and restaurant service allowed from april 28
RE
01:05pAir pollution costs Indian businesses $95 billion a year - study
RE
01:05pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Nighttime curfew to be lifted on april 28
RE
01:02pDUTCH PM RUTTE : Coronavirus lockdown can be eased slightly
RE
01:00pGold rises as U.S. Treasury yields, dollar pause
RE
12:59pJ&J to resume roll out of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after regulatory review
RE
12:58pDollar steadies near seven-week lows as interest rates hold
RE
12:57pBoeing, travel stocks pull Wall Street lower as virus cases rise
RE
12:51pCanadian home prices on fire and policymakers using 'squirt gun'
RE
12:51pCanadian home prices on fire and policymakers using 'squirt gun'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks post worst day of the year; Tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5Options on Coinbase Global start trading in robust volume

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ