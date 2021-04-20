Canadian home prices on fire and policymakers using 'squirt gun'

OTTAWA, April 20 (Reuters) - Buyers are turning up the heat
on Canada's searing hot housing market, their frenzy leading to
record sales, prices and starts, but in a budget unveiled on
Monday the federal government did little to tamp down the fire.
The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed
home price gains accelerated 1.5% in March from February, data
released on Tuesday showed.
The index was up 10.8% on the year, with a record 81% of the
broader 32 markets surveyed posting annual gains above 10%. That
far exceeds the last peak in 2017.
On Monday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, presenting
Canada's first budget in over two years, fleshed out a
previously announced tax on foreigners parking money in Canadian
homes, along with limited investments in affordable housing.
"The idea here is that homes are for Canadians to live in.
They are not assets for parking offshore money," Freeland told
reporters.
For those watching, it was nowhere near enough.
"It's like a squirt gun next to a towering inferno," said
Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
"We need to break the psychology that real estate is this
can't lose investment that only goes up," he added. "Before this
turns into a full-on bubble."
March was a record month for new housing starts and home
resale prices surged 31.6% year-over-year.
New Zealand, facing a similarly red hot market, introduced a
raft of cooling measures including new taxes on investors and
stricter lending rules.
While the Bank of Canada has become increasingly vocal on
the issue, it has also pledged to keep interest rates at record
lows into 2023. It will update its forecasts Wednesday.
And most measures that would cool the frenzy are up to the
provinces and federal government who remain cautious as a third
wave of COVID-19 rages.
Real estate agents say more listing are now coming to
market, but they still see a massive long-term shortage. They
expected more than the 35,000 units pledged in the budget.
"It's not going to do much to intervene in the activity level
we're seeing now across the country," said Christopher Alexander
of RE/MAX Ontario-Atlantic.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa
Editing by David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)