Canadian home sales, prices hit record highs again in Sept- CREA

OTTAWA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales climbed 0.9%
in September from August, raising them to a new all-time monthly
record for the third month in a row, the Canadian Real Estate
Association (CREA) said on Thursday.
The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally
adjusted, rose 45.6% from a year earlier, while the group's Home
Price Index was up 10.3% from September last year and up 1.3%
from August.
"This is starting to sound like a broken record (about
records being broken), but Canadian home sales and prices set
records once again in September ... as they did in July and
August," said Shaun Cathcart, senior economist at CREA, in a
statement.
The largest price gains were in smaller Ontario cities and
in the capital region of Ottawa, with further flung Toronto
suburbs and Ontario cottage towns also showing very strong
year-over-year gains.
This reinforces the view that Canadians are fleeing the
tight confines of urban centers for larger spaces amid the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"Home has been our workplace, our kids’ schools, the gym,
the park and more. Personal space is more important than ever,”
said Cathcart.
The actual average home price in Canada jumped 17.5%,
hitting a record C$604,211 ($456,766.71) in September.
While the strength of the Canadian housing market through
the COVID-19 pandemic has shocked analysts, many warn that the
record shattering pace cannot continue.
"We doubt that this recent sizzling strength can persist
amid some of the building headwinds," said Douglas Porter, chief
economist at BMO Capital Markets, in a note. "The underlying
economic conditions simply do not support such a piping hot
market over a sustained period."
($1 = 1.3228 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa
Editing by Marguerita Choy)