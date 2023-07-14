Canadian home sales rise 1.5% in June

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 1.5% in June from May and were up 4.7% on an annual basis, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

The industry group's Home Price Index climbed 2% on the month but was down 4.7% annually, while the national average selling price was up 6.7% on the year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)