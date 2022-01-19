Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian inflation hits 30-year high, boosting chance of early rate hike

01/19/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shopper exits a store holding multiple shopping bags in Sherway Gardens mall during the stage two reopening from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 30, 2021.

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated in December to hit a 30-year high, data showed on Wednesday, bolstering expectations the central bank could hike interest rates as soon as next week.

Inflation rose to 4.8%, in line with analyst expectations and the highest print since it reached 5.5% in September 1991, Statistics Canada said. It was the ninth consecutive month in which headline inflation topped the Bank of Canada's 1% to 3% control range.

Core inflation measures all rose, with the closely watched CPI common measure near a 10-year high at 2.1%.

That could fuel bets the central bank will start hiking interest rates next week, despite uncertainty around the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We have core inflation getting to the upper end of the (Bank of Canada) target range and I think that's going to spook them," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

"The worst thing they can do during the pandemic is to show they are not serious about containing cost of living pressures."

The Bank of Canada's benchmark rate has been at a record low 0.25% since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. It previously signaled it could tighten as early as April, but money markets see a roughly 70% chance of a hike on Jan. 26. [BOCWATCH]

Consumer price gains in December were driven by higher prices for shelter, food and vehicles. Shelter, which includes the cost of maintaining and replacing a home, posted its largest gain since July 2008, Statscan said.

Separately, Canadian home price gains accelerated in December, as buyers scrambled to act before anticipated rate hikes and re-sale supply remained constrained, Teranet data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts said inflation could increase in the coming months, before starting to decelerate later in the year.

"A re-acceleration in energy prices, transportation issues impacting food costs and a strengthening once again in monthly house price gains suggest that we could grind a little higher still," Andrew Grantham, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2477 to the greenback, or 80.15 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest level in nearly one week at 1.2451.

(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Steve Scherer in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Bernadette Baum, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

By Julie Gordon


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.60% 0.90361 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.31% 1.70524 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.32% 91.34 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.19% 0.73174 Delayed Quote.1.20%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.26% 1.41988 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.41% 0.84954 Delayed Quote.-1.58%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -2.95% 61.055 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.08% 1.251 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:22aU.S. FTC orders marketers to stop false claims their products can prevent COVID
RE
11:10aUK seven-day COVID-19 infections down 37% on week before
RE
11:06aCanadian inflation hits 30-year high, boosting chance of early rate hike
RE
10:50aMoldova will pay January gas advance to Gazprom on time
RE
10:45aGhislaine Maxwell to formally request new trial over concerns about juror
RE
10:41aCommodity-linked gains lift Toronto index
RE
10:40aNY attorney general details possible fraud at Donald Trump's family business
RE
10:38aWall St rises on earnings boost; Big Tech bounces back
RE
10:36aGhislaine Maxwell to formally request new trial over concerns about juror
RE
10:34aSterling hits 23-month high against euro after UK data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
3Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
4French state pledges to stand by EDF - finance minister Le Maire
5Stocks steady, bond yields jump as inflation fears crescendo

HOT NEWS