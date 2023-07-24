OTTAWA, July 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will hold interest rates at a 22-year high of 5.00% until the end of 2023, before starting to cut rates next year, most market participants said in a survey released by the central bank on Monday.

The bank's survey, the third iteration of the poll first released in February, showed a median of the participants forecasting interest rates dropping to 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

