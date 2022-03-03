Canadian minister opposes Rogers' deal to buy Shaw

(Reuters) - Canada's industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, on Thursday opposed Rogers Communications Inc's buyout bid for Shaw Communications Inc and said it was incompatible with the government's policies.

"The wholesale transfer of Shaw's wireless licences to Rogers is fundamentally incompatible with our government's policies for spectrum and mobile service competition, and I will simply not permit it," François-Philippe Champagne, minister of innovation, science and industry, said.

The deal announced in March to create Canada's second-largest cellular and cable operator has attracted regulatory scrutiny.

