STORY: :: A Canadian navy patrol vessel

sails into Havana, Cuba

:: days after Russian warships

docked on the Caribbean island

:: June 14, 2024

The confluence of Russian, Canadian and U.S. ships in Cuba - a Caribbean island nation just 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Key West, Florida - comes as tensions continue to rise between western nations and Russia over the Ukraine war.

The Canadian vessel, the Margaret Brooke, began maneuvers early on Friday to enter Havana harbor, part of "a port visit...in recognition of the long-standing bilateral relationship between Canada and Cuba."

Both the U.S. and Cuba have said the Russian warships pose no threat to the region.

A Canadian diplomat characterized the Margaret Brooke's arrival as "routine and part of long-standing cooperation between our two countries".

He said, "it is unrelated to the presence of the Russian ships."