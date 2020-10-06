Canadian oil and gas province Alberta aims to export hydrogen

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian province
of Alberta will look to use its plentiful natural gas reserves
to become an exporter of hydrogen, a clean-burning fuel, by
2040, Premier Jason Kenney said on Tuesday.
The pandemic has hit Alberta's oil industry hard, as travel
restrictions crushed demand for fuel. The province's struggles
date back years, however, as the oil sands' high emissions made
it a target for environmental activists and have led to some
investors, banks and insurers cutting ties with the industry.
"The potential for hydrogen is huge," Kenney said, adding
that Alberta could potentially produce among the lowest-cost
hydrogen in the world. "Putting Alberta on the global hydrogen
map now as this energy source is beginning to gain prominence,
will be crucial for us to be at the forefront of future changes
in energy."
Alberta will announce specific actions to build a hydrogen
industry later, a government spokesman said.
The Canadian government is also developing a hydrogen plan,
along with many other nations.
Hydrogen would help diversify Alberta's economy, although a
provincial minister told Reuters last month that it also offered
a means to expand oil and gas production.
The province wants to become a bigger producer of
petrochemicals and a hub for recycling plastic waste by 2030 as
well, and see several additional liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export terminals online in Canada by the same year, Kenney said.
Alberta will accept applications this autumn for government
grants to build petrochemical plants.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Editing by Marguerita Choy)