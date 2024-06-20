OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Canadian oil industry group has removed all content from its website, social media pages, and other public messaging about environmental goals, citing "significant uncertainty" over the federal government's proposed anti-greenwashing rules.

On its website on Wednesday, the Pathways Alliance, a group of six major oil sands firms, had said "Canada's oil sands are on a path to reach net-zero emissions from operations," according to an archived copy.

By Thursday, the content on its website had been replaced with a post about its concerns with Bill C-59, which will implement the Liberal government's mid-year budget update announced in November.

The bill was amended earlier this year to add anti-greenwashing rules and has already cleared the lower House of Commons and awaits passage by the unelected upper chamber of the parliament.

"Imminent amendments to the Competition Act will create significant uncertainty for Canadian companies that want to communicate publicly about the work they are doing to improve their environmental performance," the Pathways Alliance's website now reads.

The alliance, which includes oil sands producers Suncor Energy, Imperial Oil, and Cenovus , did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Climate advocacy group Environmental Defence said Pathways Alliance's decision to take down content shows "they don't have evidence to support the story they're selling."

Pathways, in its note, said specific guidance from Canada's Competition Bureau may help direct its communications approach in the future, and added that the group "remains committed to the work we are doing."

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia and Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Marguerita Choy)