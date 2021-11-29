Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian province extends fuel restrictions on motorists following flooding

11/29/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Government officials in British Columbia on Monday extended restrictions on the use of fuel by residents, saying it was needed for emergency vehicles as the region recovers from devastating floods.

The order, which was first issued on Nov. 19, limits vehicles deemed "non-essential" by the government to 30 liters (7.9 U.S. gallons) of gasoline or diesel fuel per trip to a filling station.

The restrictions will be extended through Dec. 14 as part of a state of emergency in the flood-hit province, Mike Farnworth, British Columbia minister of public safety and solicitor general, told a news conference.

"The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks," Farnworth said. "This recovery will take time."

Officials have restricted travel on several major routes in the area and another, Highway 1, remains closed.

Four people were killed and Canada's Pacific province is facing billions of dollars of damages after an atmospheric river dumped a month's worth of rain in two days on southern B.C, triggering mudslides and wash-outs that destroyed road and rail routes between the mountainous interior and the coast.

Evacuations have been ordered after weather forecasters predicted that the third in a series of strong storms would pummel British Columbia on Tuesday. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pGap settles U.S. charges of job discrimination based on immigration status
RE
05:58pU.S. Treasury expects rental aid to reach $25-30 billion by year-end
RE
05:56pWall Street rebounds after virus-related sell-off
RE
05:53pLululemon fires back at Peloton lawsuit with its own, calls rival a 'copycat'
RE
05:50pPfizer, BioNTech to seek FDA approval for booster shots for 16 and 17-year olds- Washington Post
RE
05:47pCanada's Trans Mountain Still Days Away From Restarting The Pipeline At Reduced Capacity - Statement
RE
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says work was interrupted at some sites on sunday november 28, 2021 due to high water or lack of access
RE
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says after initial start-up, a sustained effort will continue to return system to its full capacity as soon as possible
RE
05:47pCanada's trans mountain says still days away from restarting the pipeline at a reduced capacity - statement
RE
05:47pCanadian province extends fuel restrictions on motorists following flooding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors cling to hope as Omicron spreads, shares rebound
2Time to buy the dip?
3Athenex Announces UK MHRA Validation of the Marketing Authorization App..
4Cyber Monday spending expected to slow as shoppers see fewer deals
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS