April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador province approved renewable energy firm World Energy's hydrogen plant on Tuesday, after more than 80 low-carbon hydrogen production projects have been announced in the country until March.

The project, named Nujio'qonik, is a commercial-scale plant for producing green hydrogen and ammonia through clean sources of energy, unlike traditional methods which use fossil fuels.

Bernard Davis, the minister of environment and climate change for the province, said the project has satisfied the requirements of the environmental assessment act.

The project is expected to produce about 250,000 tons of hydrogen per year with the help of more than three gigawatt of renewable electricity through wind projects on the west coast of the province.

