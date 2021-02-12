Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian regulator clears launch of world's first bitcoin ETF: investment manager

02/12/2021 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bitcoin digital currency is seen in a shop in Marseille

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main securities regulator has cleared the launch of the world's first bitcoin exchange traded fund, an investment manager said on Friday, providing investors greater access to the cryptocurrency that has sparked an explosion in trading interest.

The Ontario Securities Commission has approved the launch of Purpose Bitcoin ETF, Toronto-based asset management company Purpose Investments Inc. said in a statement. The OSC confirmed the approval in a separate statement to Reuters.

"The ETF will be the first in the world to invest directly in physically settled Bitcoin, not derivatives, allowing investors easy and efficient access to the emerging asset class of cryptocurrency," Purpose Investments said.

Investors have been able to trade bitcoin using futures contracts on the CME derivatives exchange. They can also buy closed-end investment funds, such as the Bitcoin Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

An ETF could offer some advantages to investors, such as buying at net asset value rather than at a premium, said Arthur Salzer, chief executive officer of Northland Wealth Management

"I think the OSC is doing the right thing allowing for an ETF," Salzer said. "It gets rid of some of the negatives of the current funds."

Bitcoin notched a record high of $48,975 on Friday. It has gained about 63% so far this year and soared roughly 1,130% since mid-March 2020.

Elon Musk's Tesla revealed on Monday it had bought $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for its cars, while the cryptocurrency has been gaining acceptance among mainstream financial firms.

In the United States, eight firms have tried without success since 2013 to create a bitcoin ETF, according to Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at New York based CFRA.

Among issues the Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be focused on are the potential for market manipulation and the process of custody audits that verify that a fund holds its purported assets.

"While some expect that a Canadian ETF approval sets the stage for a near-term U.S. one, we expect the SEC under new leadership to take their time to review some of the new filings from VanEck and others," Rosenbluth said.

VanEck is a New York-based investment management firm.

Gary Gensler, former chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was named chair of the SEC last month by U.S. President Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith and David Randall; Editing by Denny Thomas and Dan Grebler)

By Fergal Smith and David Randall


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aWorried by 'systemic irregularities', EU ties recovery funds to Hungary procurement reform
RE
09:19aCanada's Alberta providing another C$400 million for oil and gas site cleanup
RE
09:19aCOLOMBIA : Staff Concluding Statement of the 2021 Article IV Mission sitecoreitem
PU
09:18aCanada's Alberta providing another C$400 mln for oil and gas site cleanup
RE
09:13aFriendly fire erupts as economists spar over U.S. stimulus
RE
09:07aGLOBAL HEMP : Joins the U.S. Hemp Building Association.
PU
09:05aU.S. says it's back at the table to help global economic recovery
RE
09:03aBumble CEO in billionaire list as stock continues to soar
RE
09:03aOil edges higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, tighter supplies
RE
09:00aCANADIAN REGULATOR CLEARS LAUNCH OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ETF : investment manager
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZeneca says, as ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ