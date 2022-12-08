Canadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said persistent inflation and rising interest rates along with political tensions had exacerbated vulnerabilities.

"Systemic vulnerabilities remain elevated - with some, namely Canadian household indebtedness and asset imbalances, edging upwards - as well as the results of recent stress tests," it said in a statement.

An OSFI review had shown that the buffer continued to serve to ensure "both systemic stability and the resiliency of D-SIBs (domestic systemically important banks)," OSFI's Chief Risk and Strategy Officer Angie Radiskovic said in the statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)