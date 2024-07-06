TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - A union representing ship and dock foremen in Canada's British Columbia has issued 72-hour strike notice against their employer DP World that will begin on Monday, BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) said in a statement.

BCMEA said late on Friday the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship and Dock Foremen Local 514 (ILWU Local 1514) has filed the notice despite the Canada Industrial Relations Board commencing a hearing this week to address complaints between the BCMEA and ILWU Local 514. The hearing was scheduled to continue on August 6.

ILWU Local 514 was not immediately available for comment. The office of the federal minister of labour said it was monitoring the situation.

The ILWU said last month that 99% of the nearly 600 longshore foremen voted against a final offer from the employers association.

The BCMEA and ILWU Local 514 have been negotiating on an industry-wide basis since November 2022.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Toronto; editing by Diane Craft)