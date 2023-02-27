Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canadian stocks set to open higher after rate-driven selloff

02/27/2023 | 07:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, tracking the recovery in global peers after sharp losses last week, although a drop in crude oil prices kept a lid on gains on the commodity heavy bourse.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.3% at 07:16 a.m. ET.

Global shares crawled higher after a sharp decline last week following another round of strong U.S. and European data that forced investors to prepare for higher interest rates by central banks.

Last week, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index posted its worst weekly performance so far this year.

Oil prices slid on Monday as market participants feared that further monetary tightening out of the world's largest economy would strain demand for commodities. [O/R]

Among single stocks, auto parts provider LKQ Corp said it would buy Uni-Select Inc in an all-cash deal of about C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion).

Africa Oil Corp and MEG Energy Corp are expected to report fourth-quarterly results after the session.

Dow e-minis were up 157 points, or 0.48% at 07:16 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.5 points, or 0.54% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 78.75 points, or 0.66%.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,818.3; +0.06%

US crude: $76.18; -0.14%

Brent crude: $82.93; -0.2%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1 = 1.3594 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFRICA OIL CORP. -0.69% 2.87 Delayed Quote.15.26%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.29% 0.91269 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
BRENT OIL -0.49% 82.67 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.29% 1.62903 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.12% 100.22 Delayed Quote.3.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.02% 0.6908 Delayed Quote.1.34%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.40% 452.4 Real-time Quote.-1.45%
GOLD 0.00% 1811.7 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
LKQ CORPORATION 2.24% 57.55 Delayed Quote.7.75%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 2.09% 21.98 Delayed Quote.16.60%
NASDAQ 100 -1.73% 11969.65 Real-time Quote.9.41%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.69% 11394.94 Real-time Quote.8.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.28% 0.83547 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.38% 148.26 Real-time Quote.-3.06%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.28% 702.8093 Real-time Quote.-3.60%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.28% 417.0776 Real-time Quote.-4.91%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.15% 20219.19 Delayed Quote.4.30%
UNI-SELECT INC. 0.32% 40.28 Delayed Quote.-5.98%
WTI -0.48% 76.185 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
Latest news "Economy"
07:44aIntesa sanpaolo spa - signs agreement with ibm for technological…
RE
07:42aUkraine jails two Russian army soldiers for shelling of residential areas
RE
07:37aPIC agrees 6.5 billion pound buy-in with RSA's pension scheme
RE
07:35aPortugal's shoemakers rethink business models, recycle in green push
RE
07:34aCanadian stocks set to open higher after rate-driven selloff
RE
07:29aSterling to Benefit if BOE Speeches Support Rate Rise Bets
DJ
07:28aManufacturer Rogers to add two Starboard director nominees to board
RE
07:25aKenya seeks to defer fuel payments to ease FX pressure
RE
07:23aWheat near five-week low as Black Sea supplies, U.S. weather weigh
RE
07:21aItaly seeks 6 billion euros from REPowerEU plan, more time to spend COVID funds -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
3Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
4Pfizer in talks to buy Seagen for likely for more than $30 billion - WS..
5SHELL (NEU) : Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to Buy

HOT NEWS