Canadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say

OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canadian consumers should soon
see higher prices and some empty shelves in supermarkets and
other retail outlets because of disruptions stemming from a
COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, top trucking
executives warned this week.
The mandate, imposed by Ottawa to help curb the spread of
the virus, has cost six Canadian trucking companies about 10% of
their international drivers, and many are hiking wages to lure
new operators during what they said is the worst labor shortage
they have experienced.
Within the next two weeks, consumers will see "there's not
as many choices on the shelves," said Dan Einwechter, chairman
and chief executive officer of Challenger Motor Freight Inc in
Cambridge, Ontario.
"Eventually the prices will be passed on from the sellers of
those products, because we're passing on our increases to them,"
he said.
Canada's inflation rate https://www.reuters.com/business/canadas-annual-inflation-rate-hits-48-dec-highest-since-sept-1991-2022-01-19
hit a 30-year high of 4.8% in December and economists said the
vaccine mandate may contribute to keeping prices higher for
longer. In the United States, inflation surged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-strongly-december-2022-01-12
7% on a year-on-year basis in December, the largest rise in
nearly four decades.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has championed vaccine
requirements for federal employees, has resisted pressure from
industry to delay or drop the mandate that was announced in
November.
The vaccine requirement to enter Canada started on Jan. 15,
and the one to enter the United States begins on Saturday.
Since more than two-thirds of the C$650 billion ($521
billion) in goods traded annually between Canada and the United
States travels on roads, truckers were deemed essential workers
until now and traveled freely even when the border was closed
for 20 months.
Trudeau defended the mandate on Wednesday, saying Canada was
"aligned" with the United States, its largest trading partner.
"We will continue to make sure that we are getting what we
need in Canada while, as always, putting the safety and health
of Canadians as our top priority," Trudeau said.
As many as 32,000, or 20%, of the 160,000 Canadian and
American cross-border truck drivers may be taken off the roads
by the mandate, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates.
The industry was short some 18,000 drivers even before the
mandate, CTA said.
"We raised our base rate for cross-border drivers effective
Jan. 1 by almost 20% ... and it didn't gain us any drivers,"
said Rob Penner, president and CEO of Winnipeg, Manitoba-based
Bison Transport. "There's more freight than there is people
right now."
Canada's transport ministry said in a statement the measure
was not negatively affecting the supply of goods, while
cross-border truck traffic had not varied significantly since
the mandate came into effect.
BAD TIMING
The six executives who manage nearly 9,200 trucks between
their companies and have a combined 173 years in the industry
say strong demand for freight during a labor shortage will
inevitably translate into higher prices for consumers.
"We've been oversold by 5% or 10%, depending on the day, for
the last four or five months ... The timing of all this couldn't
have been worse," said Mark Seymour, CEO of Kriska
Transportation Group in Prescott, Ontario.
Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage
pressures increasing, according to a Bank of Canada survey https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/firms-see-increasing-labor-shortages-wage-pressures-bank-canada-survey-2022-01-17
released on Monday. Investors increasingly expect https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/even-omicron-slams-canada-bets-january-rate-hike-rise-2022-01-18
the central bank to raise interest rates next week for the
first time since 2018.
Fresh foods are particularly sensitive to freight problems
because they expire rapidly, though all imports from the United
States could be affected, the trucking managers said.
"We have to move the milk, we have to move food. But the
rates are going to be much higher," said Doug Sutherland,
president of Sutherland Group Enterprises in Salmo, British
Columbia.
"Inflation is going to be the biggest impact of what's going
on here."
($1 = 1.2478 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Additional reporting by David
Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)