Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say

01/20/2022 | 05:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau visits a vaccination site in Montreal

OTTAWA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canadian consumers should soon see higher prices and some empty shelves in supermarkets and other retail outlets because of disruptions stemming from a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, top trucking executives warned this week.

The mandate, imposed by Ottawa to help curb the spread of the virus, has cost six Canadian trucking companies about 10% of their international drivers, and many are hiking wages to lure new operators during what they said is the worst labor shortage they have experienced.

Within the next two weeks, consumers will see "there's not as many choices on the shelves," said Dan Einwechter, chairman and chief executive officer of Challenger Motor Freight Inc in Cambridge, Ontario.

"Eventually the prices will be passed on from the sellers of those products, because we're passing on our increases to them," he said.

Canada's inflation rate https://www.reuters.com/business/canadas-annual-inflation-rate-hits-48-dec-highest-since-sept-1991-2022-01-19 hit a 30-year high of 4.8% in December and economists said the vaccine mandate may contribute to keeping prices higher for longer. In the United States, inflation surged https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-consumer-prices-increase-strongly-december-2022-01-12 7% on a year-on-year basis in December, the largest rise in nearly four decades.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has championed vaccine requirements for federal employees, has resisted pressure from industry to delay or drop the mandate that was announced in November.

The vaccine requirement to enter Canada started on Jan. 15, and the one to enter the United States begins on Saturday.

Since more than two-thirds of the C$650 billion ($521 billion) in goods traded annually between Canada and the United States travels on roads, truckers were deemed essential workers until now and traveled freely even when the border was closed for 20 months.

Trudeau defended the mandate on Wednesday, saying Canada was "aligned" with the United States, its largest trading partner.

"We will continue to make sure that we are getting what we need in Canada while, as always, putting the safety and health of Canadians as our top priority," Trudeau said.

As many as 32,000, or 20%, of the 160,000 Canadian and American cross-border truck drivers may be taken off the roads by the mandate, the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) estimates. The industry was short some 18,000 drivers even before the mandate, CTA said.

"We raised our base rate for cross-border drivers effective Jan. 1 by almost 20% ... and it didn't gain us any drivers," said Rob Penner, president and CEO of Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Bison Transport. "There's more freight than there is people right now."

Canada's transport ministry said in a statement the measure was not negatively affecting the supply of goods, while cross-border truck traffic had not varied significantly since the mandate came into effect.

BAD TIMING

The six executives who manage nearly 9,200 trucks between their companies and have a combined 173 years in the industry say strong demand for freight during a labor shortage will inevitably translate into higher prices for consumers.

"We've been oversold by 5% or 10%, depending on the day, for the last four or five months ... The timing of all this couldn't have been worse," said Mark Seymour, CEO of Kriska Transportation Group in Prescott, Ontario.

Canadian firms see labor shortages intensifying and wage pressures increasing, according to a Bank of Canada survey https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/firms-see-increasing-labor-shortages-wage-pressures-bank-canada-survey-2022-01-17 released on Monday. Investors increasingly expect https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/even-omicron-slams-canada-bets-january-rate-hike-rise-2022-01-18 the central bank to raise interest rates next week for the first time since 2018.

Fresh foods are particularly sensitive to freight problems because they expire rapidly, though all imports from the United States could be affected, the trucking managers said.

"We have to move the milk, we have to move food. But the rates are going to be much higher," said Doug Sutherland, president of Sutherland Group Enterprises in Salmo, British Columbia.

"Inflation is going to be the biggest impact of what's going on here."

($1 = 1.2478 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.20% 20.29 End-of-day quote.10.10%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 22.8 End-of-day quote.14.75%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.22% 68.85 End-of-day quote.7.75%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.29% 1.41511 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 164.1 End-of-day quote.6.16%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) -2.82% 164.6925 Delayed Quote.7.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pJudge orders detention for Oath Keeper charged with U.S. Capitol riot sedition
RE
05:54pGeorgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe
RE
05:53pU.S. charges man with human smuggling after 4 freeze to death near Canada border
RE
05:50pBipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:49pCanadian vaccine mandate to lead to inflation, empty shelves, trucking executives say
RE
05:38pTrump campaign officials, including Giuliani, oversaw 2020 fake electors' plan -CNN
RE
05:38pDogecoin Lost 3.55% to $0.156 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEthereum Lost 0.98% to $3083.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pTaiwan VP to make sensitive U.S. stopovers in visit to Honduras
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, AMD, Bumble, Etsy, Ford....
3Wall Street rally fizzles as Fed tightening fears spook investors
4PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5Microsoft-Activision deal gives merger speculators a new darling

HOT NEWS