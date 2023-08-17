By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by the greatest amount in seven months in June, while foreigners continued to add Canadian securities.

International transactions generated a net outflow from the Canadian economy of roughly 1.88 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.39 billion, for the month, Statistics Canada said Thursday.

Nonresident investors purchased a net C$12.56 billion in Canadian securities in June, mainly targeting federal government money-market instruments for a second consecutive month, the data agency said. It follows two months of strong investment.

For the month, Canadian investors bought C$14.43 billion in foreign securities, the largest amount since November and a sharp reversal after selling C$1.71 billion in securities in May. The agency said Canadians targeted U.S. government bonds after two months of divestment, and to a lesser extent non-U.S. foreign bonds, while reducing their holdings of foreign equities, nearly all of which were non-U.S. foreign shares.

The monthly international securities report covers a portfolio of transactions in equity and investment fund shares, bonds and money market instruments for both Canadian and foreign issues. The activity excludes transactions in equity and debt instruments between affiliated enterprises.

For the second quarter of the year, Canadians increased their holdings of foreign securities by about C$14.6 billion after reducing them by about C$$23.4 billion in the first three months of the year. Foreign investment in Canadian securities totaled roughly C$36.5 billion in the second quarter.

