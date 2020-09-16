Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canady Cold Atmospheric Plasma Provides New Insight for the Potential Treatment of Breast Cancer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT

The Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced Biological and Technological Sciences (JCRI-ABTS) in collaboration with US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) announced today that Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma (CHCP) has been used as an effective inhibitor of cell viability in breast cancer molecular subtypes.

JCRI-ABTS recently published in the journal of Clinical Plasma Medicine that in vitro testing demonstrated a 92–99% reduction of viability across seven breast cancer cell lines 48 hours after treatment with CHCP. (Access report here: Canady Cold Plasma Conversion System Treatment)

According to the American Cancer Society’s 2020 statistics, in the United States alone, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, and breast cancer deaths are projected to exceed 42,000. There are over 3.5 million women in the US currently living with breast cancer.

Dr. Canady commented, “We are very excited about the results of this new report, particularly the results pertaining to the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) cell lines. TNBC patients do not respond to endocrine therapies or HER2-targeted therapies, such as trastuzumab. Compared to other breast cancer phenotypes, TNBC has a significantly higher rate of death, recurrence and risk of metastatic spread to the lungs, liver, and brain despite adjuvant chemotherapy.”

The JCRI-ABTS team has also just completed two additional milestones:

  • The first study demonstrates a 95-100% apoptosis (cell death) of all breast cancer cell lines.
  • The second study identifies a survival gene for breast cancer after CHCP treatment. Both studies will be submitted for publication this year.

As a result of this research, JCRI-ABTS is planning the development of the first plasma immunotherapy drug for solid tumors early in 2021, followed by animal studies and a phase I clinical trial in humans later next year.

JCRI-ABTS and USMI are currently conducting the first FDA-approved clinical trial (IDE #190165) to evaluate cold atmospheric plasma (Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma) for the treatment of stage IV recurrent solid tumors at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL) and Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel). Prior to the Phase I clinical trial, human-use of Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma was limited to FDA approved Compassionate Use Cases (The most recent case is still tumor-free after 14 months). There have been no adverse events in the IDE clinical trial and compassionate use cases.

About JCRI-ABTS

JCRI-ABTS is a BSL 2 translational molecular research laboratory. The Canady HeliosTM Cold Plasma System and treatment protocols were developed by Jerome Canady, M.D. CEO, Chief Science Officer and his team, Taisen Zhuang, PhD. Vice President of Research and Development, Xiaoqian Cheng, PhD, Director of Plasma Research, Saravana Murthy, PhD Director of Plasma Immunotherapy.

About US Medical Innovations

US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) is a private U.S. biomedical device company and wholly owned subsidiary of US Patent Innovations, LLC. USMI’s focus is developing advanced innovative affordable plasma and robotic electrosurgical devices and striving to develop innovative devices in the field of plasma technology for the eradication of cancer.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aAmid Ongoing Pandemic, Greystone Achieves Small Loan Milestones with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to Support Workforce Housing in America
GL
09:57aBombardier and Alstom Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of Transportation Business
AQ
09:57aBombardier and Alstom Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of Transportation Business
AQ
09:57aBombardier and Alstom Sign Definitive Agreement for Sale of Transportation Business
GL
09:57aPEAK6 : Names Award-Winning Creative Executive Michael Davis as Chief Creative Officer
BU
09:55aMARKET SNAPSHOT : Producing energy from everyday waste – British Columbia adopts renewable natural gas
PU
09:55aAMERICAN WATER WORKS : Janney Utilities Conference Presentation
PU
09:54aUK watchdog warns banks over treatment of customers in debt
RE
09:54aALLEGIANT GOLD : Drilling at Allegiant's Bolo Gold Project Intersects 38.1 Metres of 1.08 g/t Gold and 26 g/t Silver and Continues to Expand Gold Zones at Depth
AQ
09:54aProgress Telerik Continues Leadership in Blazor Components and .NET Support with Latest Release
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba, China Mobile weigh $443 mln investment in blackliste..
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Arm Deal Cements Nvidia CEO's Status -- WSJ
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
4SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB : SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN : Handelsbanken cuts jobs, closes Swedish branches to invest ..
5SNOWFLAKE : SNOWFLAKE : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group