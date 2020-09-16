Canady Cold Atmospheric Plasma Provides New Insight for the Potential Treatment of Breast Cancer

The Jerome Canady Research Institute for Advanced Biological and Technological Sciences (JCRI-ABTS) in collaboration with US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) announced today that Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma (CHCP) has been used as an effective inhibitor of cell viability in breast cancer molecular subtypes.

JCRI-ABTS recently published in the journal of Clinical Plasma Medicine that in vitro testing demonstrated a 92–99% reduction of viability across seven breast cancer cell lines 48 hours after treatment with CHCP. (Access report here: Canady Cold Plasma Conversion System Treatment)

According to the American Cancer Society’s 2020 statistics, in the United States alone, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, and breast cancer deaths are projected to exceed 42,000. There are over 3.5 million women in the US currently living with breast cancer.

Dr. Canady commented, “We are very excited about the results of this new report, particularly the results pertaining to the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) cell lines. TNBC patients do not respond to endocrine therapies or HER2-targeted therapies, such as trastuzumab. Compared to other breast cancer phenotypes, TNBC has a significantly higher rate of death, recurrence and risk of metastatic spread to the lungs, liver, and brain despite adjuvant chemotherapy.”

The JCRI-ABTS team has also just completed two additional milestones:

The first study demonstrates a 95-100% apoptosis (cell death) of all breast cancer cell lines.

of all breast cancer cell lines. The second study identifies a survival gene for breast cancer after CHCP treatment. Both studies will be submitted for publication this year.

As a result of this research, JCRI-ABTS is planning the development of the first plasma immunotherapy drug for solid tumors early in 2021, followed by animal studies and a phase I clinical trial in humans later next year.

JCRI-ABTS and USMI are currently conducting the first FDA-approved clinical trial (IDE #190165) to evaluate cold atmospheric plasma (Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma) for the treatment of stage IV recurrent solid tumors at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago, IL) and Sheba Medical Center (Ramat Gan, Israel). Prior to the Phase I clinical trial, human-use of Canady Helios™ Cold Plasma was limited to FDA approved Compassionate Use Cases (The most recent case is still tumor-free after 14 months). There have been no adverse events in the IDE clinical trial and compassionate use cases.

About JCRI-ABTS

JCRI-ABTS is a BSL 2 translational molecular research laboratory. The Canady HeliosTM Cold Plasma System and treatment protocols were developed by Jerome Canady, M.D. CEO, Chief Science Officer and his team, Taisen Zhuang, PhD. Vice President of Research and Development, Xiaoqian Cheng, PhD, Director of Plasma Research, Saravana Murthy, PhD Director of Plasma Immunotherapy.

About US Medical Innovations

US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) is a private U.S. biomedical device company and wholly owned subsidiary of US Patent Innovations, LLC. USMI’s focus is developing advanced innovative affordable plasma and robotic electrosurgical devices and striving to develop innovative devices in the field of plasma technology for the eradication of cancer.

