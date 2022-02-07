�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क RESERVE BANK OF INDIA 0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001 Website : www.rbi.org.in Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001 ई-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502 February 07, 2022

Cancellation of auction of Government of India Dated Securities

As per the Issuance Calendar dated September 27, 2021for Government of India Dated Securities, the next auction is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022. On a review of the cash balance position of the Government of India, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to cancel the auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022.