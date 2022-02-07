�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE
February 07, 2022
Cancellation of auction of Government of India Dated Securities
As per the Issuance Calendar dated September 27, 2021for Government of India Dated Securities, the next auction is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022. On a review of the cash balance position of the Government of India, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to cancel the auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022.
