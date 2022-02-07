Log in
Cancellation of auction of Government of India Dated Securities

02/07/2022 | 10:00am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

February 07, 2022

Cancellation of auction of Government of India Dated Securities

As per the Issuance Calendar dated September 27, 2021for Government of India Dated Securities, the next auction is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022. On a review of the cash balance position of the Government of India, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to cancel the auction of all the securities scheduled to be held on February 11, 2022.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1676

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 14:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
