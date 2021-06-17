Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cancer Support Community Celebrates Community Gives Day

06/17/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC), the world’s largest provider of cancer support with a network that operates at 175 locations, is announcing Monday, June 28 as its first-ever Community Gives Day.

The inaugural Community Gives Day comes as the demand for the organization’s free services—including emotional assistance, nutrition and healthy lifestyle guidance, education, navigation, digital resources, and more—is at an all-time high.

“As our nation turns a corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to note that this global health crisis and its associated economic challenges continue to disrupt the lives of people affected by cancer,” said Elizabeth Franklin, PhD, MSW, president of the Cancer Support Community. “As the demand for our services continues to increase, we are uniting to have a positive and concrete impact on the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.”

The June 28 date also coincides with the birthday of “Saturday Night Live” star Gilda Radner, whose cancer experience inspired the creation of Gilda’s Club. In 2009, Gilda’s Clubs and The Wellness Community merged to form the Cancer Support Community.

In 2021, Community Gives Day enables individuals to support their local CSC or Gilda’s Club affiliate, with all gifts translating into free support and navigation services for people affected by cancer.

Supporters who donate before 8 p.m. EST on the 28th will be invited to a special live virtual block party happening that day featuring a celebrity musical performance. Those who donate after 8 p.m. EST will receive a link to the on-demand replay.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization includes an international network of Affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org. So that no one faces cancer alone®


Nathalie Casthely
Cancer Support Community
917-572-4517
communications@cancersupportcommunity.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pPLAYAGS  : Ags launches into canada's real money online gaming market with ontario lottery and gaming corporation
PU
02:31pPEPSICO  : Alyssa Thompson And Bryce Boneau Named 2020-21 Gatorade® National Soccer Players Of The Year
PR
02:30pRep. Katko Leads Push to Protect Local Dairy Farmers from Restrictive EU Trade Policies
PU
02:30pMETALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING  : MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT 51-102F3 (Form 6-K)
PU
02:30pCENTURY COMMUNITIES  : New Model Homes Debuting This June in Castle Pines, CO From Century Communities
PR
02:30pMASSMART  : Localisation Journey With Department of Trade Industry & Competition Continues To Reap Benefits
PU
02:30pGrafana Labs Brings Modern Open Source Load Testing to Observability with Acquisition of k6
GL
02:30pToll Brothers Arizona Wins Five Grand Awards for Architecture and Interior Design at the Gold Nugget Awards
GL
02:28pNIO  : Join Our Formula E New York E-Prix Sweepstakes
PU
02:28pFACTSET RESEARCH  : Is Higher Inflation Having a Negative Impact on S&P 500 Earnings for 2021?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares snap 9-day winning streak on Fed jitters

HOT NEWS