Cancer in Austria 2019: 375 749 cancer patients and 41 775 new cases

01/27/2022 | 03:09am EST
Press release: 12.719-017/22

Cancer in Austria 2019: 375 749 cancer patients and 41 775 new cases

Vienna,2022-01-27 - At the beginning of 2020, 375 749 people lived with a cancer diagnosis in Austria, according to Statistics Austria. The number of new cases in 2019 was 41 775, with breast, prostate, colon or lung affected in about half of all cases diagnosed in 2019.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.



© STATISTICS AUSTRIA, Last Changed 27.01.2022

Statistik Austria - Bundesanstalt Statistik Österreich published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
