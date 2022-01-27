Press release: 12.719-017/22

Cancer in Austria 2019: 375 749 cancer patients and 41 775 new cases

Vienna,2022-01-27 - At the beginning of 2020, 375 749 people lived with a cancer diagnosis in Austria, according to Statistics Austria. The number of new cases in 2019 was 41 775, with breast, prostate, colon or lung affected in about half of all cases diagnosed in 2019.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.