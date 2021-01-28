Cancer in Austria: 366 843 cancer patients, 42 219 new cases, 20 431 deaths

Press release: 12.424-015/21

Vienna,2021-01-28 - At the beginning of 2019, 366 843 persons suffering from a cancer disease lived in Austria. As Statistics Austria further reports, 42 219 new cancer cases were registered during 2018. The most common cancer types diagnosed in 2018 were breast, prostate, lung and colorectal cancer. In sum, those tumour sites were responsible for more than half of all new cancer cases. In 2018, 11 058 men and 9 373 women died from cancer. Therefore, about a quarter of all deaths in Austria were caused by cancer.

