Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cancer survivor and preemie mom release new book Living The Mango-licious Life: Sips & Tips On Surviving & Thriving Beyond Seasons Of Adversity

08/02/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Cancer Society, about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. Of that number of new cases, it is estimated that about 43,600 women will die. It is said that 1 in 10 babies are born before being considered full-term. Amidst those grim statistics, get ready for a powerful story about one woman, author Tanya Wilson, who beat the odds.

BOOK: Living The Mango-licious Life

MIAMI, Fla., Aug 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- According to the American Cancer Society, about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. Of that number of new cases, it is estimated that about 43,600 women will die. It is said that 1 in 10 babies are born before being considered full-term. Amidst those grim statistics, get ready for a powerful story about one woman, author Tanya Wilson, who beat the odds. Not only a cancer survivor, but also a preemie mother. Hear the story of how to take life's sour and bitter moments and turn them into an experience of sweetness, joy and succulence.

"The mango-licious mindset is to set clear goals that are not abandoned or abolished despite our seasons of adversity. We relish the sweetness in life and plan for a future that is bright, fulfilling, and prosperous," said Tanya Wilson. No matter what adversity you have faced or are currently facing, in each chapter of this book you will discover how God equips us with indescribable peace, strength and hope that propels us from desperate disappointment to daring determination.

The title, "The Mango-licious Life," pays homage to Tanya's favorite fruit, the mango, which serves as a metaphor of life's unpredictable and oftentimes bitter-sweet encounters. This metaphor serves as a foundation for her blog "Tanya The Mango Lady Blog" where for years she has shared faith and inspiration around resilience and adversity, for over 4000 readers. This book is an extension of her platform to encourage those currently experiencing a difficult life season.

Join Author Tanya Wilson for a Meet & Greet Book Signing at North Miami Public Library, Wednesday August 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. This is your chance to enjoy a serving of inspiration during these difficult times.

"The Mango-licous Life: Sips & Tips On Surviving & Thriving Beyond Seasons of Adversity" by Tanya Wilson | Kingdomboss Publishing | Paperback | $16 | ISBN:978-1-7357616-2-6

Available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735761621

Learn more at: https://tanyathemangolady.com/

Follow on Social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tanyamangolady

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tanyathemangolady/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tanyamangoladyblog/

MULTIMEDIA:

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0802s2p-Mangolicious-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Tanya Wilson

Related link: https://tanyathemangolady.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cancer-survivor-and-preemie-mom-release-new-book-living-the-mango-licious-life-sips-tips-on-surviving-thriving-beyond-seasons-of-adversity/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pItaly's Treasury under siege over Monte dei Paschi deal
RE
12:44pS.Africa's rand firms but stocks fall on risk-off mood
RE
12:43pFerrari boss has no fears over electric future
RE
12:40pCANCER SURVIVOR AND PREEMIE MOM RELEASE NEW BOOK LIVING THE MANGO-LICIOUS LIFE : Sips & Tips On Surviving & Thriving Beyond Seasons Of Adversity’
SE
12:36pJPMorgan says China regulatory changes local, not global problem
RE
12:36pWheat nears three-month high on global crop reduction
RE
12:35pVirus woes, slowing economic growth weigh on Wall Street
RE
12:32pChile's economic activity soars in June as recovery takes hold
RE
12:31pPiedmont Lithium delays timeline to supply Tesla
RE
12:31pAbbott Labs to pay $160 million over kickbacks, false diabetes claims to Medicare
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HEINEKEN N.V. : HEINEKEN N.V. : reports 2021 half year results
5Wall Street avoids delta anxiety to push stocks near record highs

HOT NEWS