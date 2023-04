Cancer victims urge US judge to dismiss J&J talc unit's second bankruptcy -court document

(Reuters) - Cancer victims on Monday urged a U.S. judge to dismiss a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's second bankruptcy filing, saying that the company is abusing the bankruptcy system in its renewed attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that J&J's baby powder and other talc products caused cancer.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)