Candidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A council member of a
professional group of solicitors in Hong Kong has dropped his
bid to seek re-election next week, citing fears for his safety
and that of his family.
Tuesday's elections to the Law Society, a professional body
and regulator for 12,000 solicitors, come as critics say the
legal system in the global financial hub face pressure from a
China-imposed national security law.
Although officials in Hong Kong and Beijing have rejected
these concerns, the normally low-key polls have drawn unusual
levels of scrutiny from pro-Beijing media and senior city
officials.
"For my safety and the safety of my family I am announcing
my intention to withdraw my name as candidate," the lawyer,
Jonathan Ross, said in a statement, without specifying the risks
impelling what is seen as a rare step.
"It is a shameful and sad day for Hong Kong that an election
for the council of our honourable institution has sunk to this
level."
Ross declined further comment to Reuters.
Neither the Law Society nor the office of Hong Kong Chief
Executive Carrie Lam could immediately be reached for comment on
Saturday.
While the Law Society is seen as more conservative than the
barristers' Bar Association, both bodies have traditionally had
a watchdog role over legal changes, and are represented on a
panel that recommends judges' appointments.
Four of the five candidates at Tuesday's election are
considered relatively outspoken, which has raised fears among
some government officials of an emerging political agenda.
Hong Kong's government would consider cutting ties with the
Law Society if it were to be "trumped by politics", Lam said
this week.
Some lawyers said Ross' move was rare for a generally low
profile body drawn from solicitors working in the commercial
sector and a sign of the tension in the city.
China's People Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling
Communist Party, has said the Law Society should not become a
"politicised group", and has previously called the Bar
Association a "running rat".
The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997
amid guarantees its extensive social and commercial freedoms
would remain under a "one country, two systems" model.
Fears that those freedoms were under threat sparked months
of sometimes violent protests in the city in 2019.
