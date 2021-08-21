Candidate pulls out of Hong Kong lawyers' group election over safety fears

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A council member of a
professional group of solicitors in Hong Kong on Saturday
dropped his bid to seek re-election next week, citing fears for
his safety and that of his family.
Tuesday's elections to the Law Society, a professional body
and regulator for 12,000 solicitors, come as critics say the
legal system in the global financial hub faces pressure from a
China-imposed national security law.
Although officials in Hong Kong and Beijing have rejected
these concerns, the normally low-key polls have drawn unusual
levels of scrutiny from pro-Beijing media and senior city
officials.
Beijing has been tightening its control over Hong Kong,
China's freest city since Britain returned the former colony in
1997.
A national security law last year led to the arrest of
dozens of pro-democracy politicians and activists, as well as
the disbandment of a teachers' union and some civil rights
groups.
"For my safety and the safety of my family I am announcing
my intention to withdraw my name as candidate," the lawyer,
Jonathan Ross, said in a statement, without specifying the risks
impelling what is seen as a rare step.
"It is a shameful and sad day for Hong Kong that an election
for the council of our honourable institution has sunk to this
level."
Ross declined further comment to Reuters.
A government spokesman told Reuters in response to emailed
questions: "Anyone who has reasons to believe that his or her
safety is threatened may approach the police for assistance."
The Law Society said in a statement "it takes a very serious
view of the alleged act of intimidation" and has reported the
matter to police.
While the Law Society is seen as more conservative than the
barristers' Bar Association, both bodies have traditionally had
a watchdog role over legal changes, and are represented on a
panel that recommends judges' appointments.
Four of the 11 candidates, including Ross, vying for five
council seats in Tuesday's election had been considered
relatively outspoken, which has raised fears among some
government officials of an emerging political agenda.
The Law Society election has rarely made international news
but has grabbed headlines in recent days, as pro-Beijing media
and Hong Kong officials have warned the group to stay out of
politics.
Hong Kong's government would consider cutting ties with the
Law Society if it were to be "trumped by politics", Hong Kong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.
Some lawyers said Ross' move was rare for a generally
low-profile group drawn from solicitors in the commercial
sector, calling it a sign of the tension in the city.
China's People Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling
Communist Party, has said the Law Society should not become a
"politicised group", and has called the Bar Association a
"running rat".
When Beijing regained control of Hong Kong, it guaranteed
extensive social and commercial freedoms would remain under a
"one country, two systems" model. Fears that those freedoms were
under threat sparked months of sometimes violent protests in the
city in 2019.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Greg Torode and Anne Marie
Roantree; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, William Mallard and
Christina Fincher)