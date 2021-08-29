'Candyman' Towers Over Box Office With Impressive $22 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, Aug 29 (Variety.com) - "Candyman" was summoned
to the top of domestic box office charts, collecting an
impressive $22.37 million from 3,569 theaters in its first three
days of release.
The R-rated slasher film, written by Jordan Peele and
directed by "Captain Marvel 2" filmmaker Nia DaCosta, surpassed
industry expectations despite fears the delta variant would keep
people from going to the movies. Though multiplexes have
struggled to sustain momentum as COVID-19 cases continue to
surge, Hollywood has witnessed that new films available only in
theaters (such as "Candyman" and last weekend's champ "Free
Guy") have been seeing ticket sales hold steady compared to
tentpoles being offered simultaneously on streaming services
(like "The Suicide Squad" and Hugh Jackman's "Reminiscence").
"Candyman" cost $25 million to produce -- MGM financed and
produced the film, while Universal handled marketing and
distribution -- and appears on track to become one of the rare
pandemic-era releases to become profitable during its theatrical
run. The sequel to the 1992 film, this version starring Yahya
Abdul-Mateen II, has been well received by critics and
moviegoers, with an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes and "B" CinemaScore.
"The theater is where this genre is best experienced because
it becomes exactly that -- an experience," says Jim Orr,
Universal's president of domestic distribution. "We're headed to
a nice run because next weekend is a three-day holiday and we
had really enthusiastic audience scores."
Overseas, "Candyman" had a slower start, opening in 51
international markets and pocketing $5.23 million for a global
tally of $27.6 million.
In recent weeks, new releases like "Candyman," the Ryan
Reynolds-led "Free Guy," and Paramount's animated adventure "PAW
Patrol" sold more movie tickets than expected, yet the overall
box office is pacing roughly 50% behind the same period in 2019.
"Vaccinations are picking up, but not fast enough to make a
difference yet," says David A. Gross, who runs consulting firm
Franchise Entertainment Research. "For now, it's impressive that
moviegoing is holding up as well as it is."
In second place on domestic box office charts, Disney and
20th Century's "Free Guy" declined a mere 27% in its third
weekend in theaters and added $13.6 million from 3,940 venues.
The sci-fi comedy adventure, which held the No. 1 spot for two
weekends in a row, has generated $79 million to date. "Free Guy"
has grossed $179 million globally, which is a relatively strong
result (by pandemic standards) for a movie that isn't based on a
pre-existing property.
In a distant third, "PAW Patrol" dipped 50% from its opening
weekend and brought in $6.6 million from 3,189 locations. So
far, the movie, based on the popular kids TV show, has amassed
$24 million in the U.S. and Canada.
Disney's family adventure "Jungle Cruise" ended the weekend
at the No. 4 spot, bringing in $5 million from 3,370 locations.
After five weeks on the big screen, "Jungle Cruise" has tallied
$100.1 million in the U.S. and Canada and $187 million globally
while being offered simultaneously on Disney Plus.
Sony's horror sequel "Don't Breathe 2" rounded out the top
five with $2.8 million from 2,703 cinemas. In total, the film
has made $24.5 million at the domestic box office.