News: Latest News
Latest News
Cannabis Agricultural Workers at Tikun Olam CA Vote to Join Teamsters

06/15/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
ADELANTO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, cannabis agricultural workers at Tikun Olam California's Adelanto facility voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 1932. The results mark the first Agricultural Labor Relations Board election victory for cannabis workers in Southern California. There are 39 workers in the bargaining unit.

"Today is a historic day for workers across the cannabis industry in Southern California," said Randy Korgan, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 1932. "By exercising their rights to unionize, Tikun Olam workers are joining a proud legacy of Teamsters who have come together for more than 100 years to secure stability, dignity and respect at work."

Tikun Olam California opened its 80,000 square foot cultivation facility in 2019. The workers, organizing with San Bernardino-based Teamsters Local 1932, are the heartbeat of Tikun Olam's operations, ensuring that the product successfully makes it from seed to trimmed product. 

Doug Herring and Kurt Newman of Cultivation are two of the new Teamsters at Tikun Olam California.

"We are anticipating a strong future after joining Local 1932," says Herring and Newman. "Together, cannabis workers will carve the future for this industry that we are all so proud to be a part of."

Teamsters Local 1932 was founded in 2015 and is made up of over 14,000 working people in the public and private sectors across the counties of Riverside and San Bernardino.

Contact:
Mario Vasquez:
mvasquez@teamsters1932.org  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-agricultural-workers-at-tikun-olam-ca-vote-to-join-teamsters-301313137.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 1932


© PRNewswire 2021
