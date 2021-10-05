Cannabis Freedom Alliance Doubles Membership with Addition of New Values Members and Working Groups

WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Cannabis Freedom Alliance (CFA) added a new class of membership, Values Members, who share a vision with CFA of ending prohibition in a manner consistent with helping all Americans achieve their full potential and limiting the number of barriers that inhibit innovation and entrepreneurship in a free and open market; and three new working groups focused on CFA’s core values: Successful Second Chances and Competitive Open Markets.



CFA congratulates, and is proud to welcome, the newest additions to the coalition: Consumer Choice Center (CCC), End It For Good (EFIG), Nevada Policy (NP), R Street Institute (RSI), and Students for Liberty (SFL).

CFA is further proud to announce the creation of its three working groups:

Criminal Justice Reform and Successful Second Chances Working Group . This group seeks to advance policy changes that facilitate second chances for non-violent cannabis offenders through developing and socializing model policy around justice reform. In addition, the group will work to help secure clemency, commutation, pardons and the like for current non-violent cannabis offenders, as well as petitioning the White House for broader action on such clemency. This group will find ways to support former cannabis offenders in their reentry into society. This working group will be coordinated by former cannabis offender and second-chances advocate Weldon Angelos, Mission Green; and retired law enforcement officer Lt. Diane Goldstein, LEAP.



Federal Competitive and Entrepreneurial Markets Working Group. This group will help craft recommendations and produce policy papers, alongside allied organizations (subject to Steering Committee editing and approval) for CFA on promoting a free, vibrant and low-barriers cannabis market, and structuring tax policy on the federal and state level for maximal competitiveness, as we look towards interstate and international markets. This group will be coordinated by Ted Ellis, Director of Coalitions, AFP.



State Competitive and Entrepreneurial Markets Working Group . This group will help craft recommendations and produce policy papers, alongside allied organizations (subject to Steering Committee editing and approval) for CFA on promoting a free, vibrant and low-barriers cannabis market, and structuring tax policy on the federal and state level for maximal competitiveness, with respect to state and intrastate marketplaces. This group will be coordinated by Spence Purnell of the Reason Foundation.



Weldon Angelos, co-Coordinator of CFA’s Steering Committee said, “We are very pleased to have so many organizations joining our mission to end the injustices of prohibition and reforming the policies that incarcerated so many individuals unfairly.”

Randal John Meyer, fellow co-Coordinator of CFA’s Steering Committee said, “We are deeply pleased and honored to have such effective and knowledgeable partners join the ranks of CFA! The growth of CFA reflects both the overwhelming acceptance of cannabis use in American modern culture and the widespread acceptance of CFA’s principles for federal cannabis reform: ensuring successful second chances for those harmed and an open and competitive market.”

The newest members of the Cannabis Freedom Alliance issued the following statements:

“End It For Good is a nonprofit that invites people to support approaches to drugs that prioritize life and the opportunity to thrive, and we believe ending the federal criminalization of cannabis is a big step toward that goal. The human cost of criminalizing cannabis has been immense, hindering regular citizens’ ability to thrive. In order to reverse the devastating impacts of criminalizing cannabis, we must take the essential step of ending federal cannabis prohibition. End It For Good is honored to join the Cannabis Freedom Alliance as we work together to end the federal criminalization of cannabis in a way that enables all Americans to achieve their full potential.”

Brett Montague, Chief Executive Officer, End It For Good



“The normalization of cannabis in American society and commerce is inevitable. Whether we choose to endorse consumer and market-friendly regulations to direct this new age of cannabis, however, remains to be seen. We all know the pernicious effects of the Drug War and the problems that came with overcriminalization. As the U.S. aims to create the largest regulated marketplace for cannabis in the world, we must follow a path of smart cannabis legalization that encourages competition, entrepreneurship, avoids red tape, and eradicates the black market. That’s why the Consumer Choice Center is thrilled to work with the Cannabis Freedom Alliance to ensure these principles are upheld at both the federal and state levels and that a clear path is presented to ensure smart policies that will work for the long-term.”

Yaël Ossowski, Deputy Director, Consumer Choice Center



“We are delighted to join the Cannabis Freedom Alliance to help advocate for and protect law-abiding Nevadans from federal overreach. Nevadans, having already fully legalized cannabis, should not have to fear potential federal prosecution for engaging in lawful activities. While the case for ending the federal prohibition on cannabis was always strong, the widespread legalization that has already occurred at the state level, like here in Nevada, has made it imperative that these unconstitutional federal laws be repealed as soon as possible.”

Robert Fellner, Vice President and Policy Director, Nevada Policy



“Debates over marijuana have persisted for decades, but cannabis legalization will not pose a threat to public safety. Our work at R Street seeks to understand the police perspective, to educate and change the narrative, and to show that legalization will not jeopardize community safety or increase crime. We are excited to work with the Cannabis Freedom Alliance to bring new, much-needed voices to the debate over legalization.”

Jillian Snider, Director of Criminal Justice & Civil Liberties Policy, R Street Institute



“The majority of the American public stands staunchly against cannabis prohibition. Legalizing cannabis will free up police resources, drive billions in economic growth, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and help restore trust with law enforcement. SFL stands against the prohibition of cannabis. We are excited to partner with the Cannabis Freedom Alliance to drive the conversation on this topic forward.”

Dr. Wolf von Laer, Chief Executive Officer, Students for Liberty



