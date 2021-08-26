Cannabis Industry Veteran Kris Krane Joins KCSA Strategic Communications As Director of Cannabis Development and Head of New Chicago Office

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA" or "the Firm"), a leading New York-based integrated communications firm, is both opening a Chicago office and expanding its cannabis practice by adding industry luminary and veteran cannabis entrepreneur and activist, Kris Krane, former President of 4Front Ventures, a cannabis Multi-State Operator (MSO), to the team.

In his new role with KCSA, Mr. Krane will focus on business development and advising the Firm's cannabis clients, as well as focus on establishing a presence for KCSA in Chicago. He will also play an active role on KCSA's podcast, The Green Rush , one of the most influential podcasts focusing on the Cannabis and Psychedelic industries. Krane has been a regular host of Marijuana Today, the most downloaded cannabis podcast, as well as a regular speaker at key Cannabis conferences such as MJ BizCon, and investor conferences hosted by Cowen & Co. Canaccord, VIII Capital, Benzinga and ArcView.

"The partners of KCSA are both curious and forward thinking, willing to plant our flag in industries and market categories other agencies have neither the foresight or fortitude to enter; this includes cannabis and psychedelics. At the same time, we're constantly on the lookout for talented professionals that can help us expand our team and service offerings. Kris Krane perfectly encapsulates who we are and what we aspire to achieve - to become a holistic communications firm that empowers our clients to become effective, strategic storytellers," commented Lewis Goldberg, principal and managing partner at KCSA. "Kris knows everyone in the cannabis industry and has unparalleled access and insight into the players in the space. His personal relationships with the leaders both in the halls of power - at the State and Federal level - as well as the C-Suites of the most interesting companies, will provide unrivaled value to KCSA and our clients."

Kris Krane founded 4Front Advisors in February 2011 and served as the parent company's President from 2015-2021. Prior to founding 4Front, Krane served as director of client services for CannBe, a pioneer in developing best practices within the medical cannabis industry from. Kris has dedicated his career to reforming the nation's misguided drug policies, having previously served as associate director of NORML (2000-2005) and executive director of Students for Sensible Drug Policy (2006-2009). He currently serves on the National Cannabis Industry Association board of directors and pens a column about the cannabis industry for Forbes . He has provided written testimony to Congress as well as countless state legislatures, and is widely recognized as one of the most important and influential people in Cannabis.

"KCSA recognized early on that cannabis was going to be an incredible growth opportunity and quickly grew to become the "go-to" public and investor relations agency in the industry. Together with Lewis, Todd Fromer and Jeffrey Goldberger decided to take what they do best for industries like financial services and biotech, and apply those same fundamentals communications strategies to companies in the cannabis space," said Mr. Krane. "As a former client, I can attest to their strategic thinking, creativity and work ethic. Most importantly, I'm impressed with the KCSA team's dedication to the broader issue of cannabis reform and commitment to the values of the reform movement that I have been part of for a quarter century. I'm excited for this next chapter of my career and to working with the good folks at KCSA to gain more exposure to the cannabis industry and to help our clients develop strategic campaigns and messaging that match the groundbreaking times we are living in."

KCSA has experienced unprecedented growth over the past year, with personnel up 150% year over year and business up 175% year over year. The Company continues to grow and is looking for talent. If you are interested in joining the team, please visit https://www.kcsa.com/careers .

