Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cannabis banking bill heads to Senate, but future still unclear

04/20/2021 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Marijuana leaves are seen next to Mexico's Senate building at the protest cannabis garden of the Cannabico Mexican Movement

(Reuters) - The U.S. cannabis industry is hoping that the fourth time is a charm for a major banking reform bill that is once again headed to the Senate for approval after a comfortable victory in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The House voted 321-101 on Monday to approve a legislation that would allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies in states where it is legal.

The bill states that proceeds from legitimate cannabis businesses would not be considered illegal and directs federal regulators to craft rules for how they would supervise such banking activity.

Banks have generally been unwilling to do business with companies that sell marijuana or related products, fearing they could run afoul of federal laws.

Cannabis advocacy groups and industry associations are now hoping that a Democrat-led Senate would finally help push the bill through the upper house and to President Joe Biden's desk to be inked into a law.

The bill has been approved thrice in some form by the House in the last three years but failed to make any progress in the Senate, and analysts at brokerage group Cowen & Co voiced some concerns about the roadmap ahead.

"The problem is that Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown does not appear interested in advancing the House version of SAFE," the analysts said. "He wants social justice provisions, which we believe put at risk the GOP votes needed to overcome a filibuster."

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc, Curaleaf Holdings Inc and Cresco Labs, pot companies which have the biggest U.S. exposure and stand to benefit most from the bill's passage, rose between 1.5% and 3% in early trading.

"Given the bipartisan support behind the bill, and the fact that we currently have a Senate under Democratic control, the bill's chances of being passed by Senate are definitely better this time around," Jason Wilson, cannabis and banking expert at ETF Managers Group, said.

The National Cannabis Industry Association also said on Monday that advocates are hopeful that Senate Banking Committee Chair will take up the bill in the near future so that it can begin to move through the upper chamber as soon as possible and become law before the end of the year.

Cowen analysts said they believe there are 60 votes for the SAFE Act in the Senate, but added that it believes Senate Democratic leaders are focusing on federal legalization of marijuana ahead of banking access.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in an early-April interview with Politico, said he would try to advance legislation legalizing marijuana use for adults.

Asked about the SAFE Banking Act, he said he would like to see such a bill move forward as part of a more comprehensive measure - even if President Biden was not supportive.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Shariq Khan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC. -3.03% 9.9 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CRESCO LTD. 0.84% 1680 End-of-day quote.28.24%
CRONOS GROUP INC. -4.18% 9.83 Delayed Quote.16.29%
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC. -0.65% 33.68 Delayed Quote.8.72%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. 1.69% 0.3 Delayed Quote.25.53%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:27aJ&J stands ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in Europe as regulators weigh risks
RE
11:23aIKEA owner sets aside 4 billion euros for green power projects
RE
11:23aCannabis banking bill heads to Senate, but future still unclear
RE
11:19aSterling hits 6-week high on weak dollar
RE
11:18aDaily Mail files antitrust lawsuit against Google
RE
11:18aEU carbon price hits record high above 45 euros a tonne
RE
11:12aGold firms as U.S. yields, dollar pause
RE
11:10aTracking Economic Activity in Response to the COVID-19 using nighttime Lights – Morocco
PU
11:10aCommodity Prices to Stabilize after Early 2021 Gains, Supported by Global Economic Recovery
PU
11:10aWorld Bank Financing for COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Reaches $2 Billion
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ