Cannabis platform LeafLink's payments unit processes $1 bln in transactions

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wholesale cannabis platform LeafLink
said on Wednesday its payments solutions processed over $1
billion in transactions since the company's inception in March
2016.
LeafLink is cannabis industry's business-to-business
platform that helps pot distributors and retailers manage their
operations, create, pay for and ship their orders.
More states in the U.S are moving towards allowing sale of
recreational cannabis, underscoring continued support and demand
for cannabis since the imposition of lockdowns during the
COVID-19 pandemic.
"As cannabis rapidly evolves, it is essential that our
platform keeps up with the changing needs of our customers as we
provide critical liquidity to the industry," said Ryan Smith,
Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of LeafLink.
LeafLink's solutions have now transacted over $1 billion in
payment volume to date across 1700 active operators and 22
markets.
Backed by venture capital firms and investors including
Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau,
LeafLink has raised more than $131 million of equity to date as
well as a credit facility of $250 million.
(Reporting by Ankit Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)