Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Cannabis platform LeafLink's payments unit processes $1 bln in transactions

09/21/2022 | 11:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wholesale cannabis platform LeafLink said on Wednesday its payments solutions processed over $1 billion in transactions since the company's inception in March 2016.

LeafLink is cannabis industry's business-to-business platform that helps pot distributors and retailers manage their operations, create, pay for and ship their orders.

More states in the U.S are moving towards allowing sale of recreational cannabis, underscoring continued support and demand for cannabis since the imposition of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As cannabis rapidly evolves, it is essential that our platform keeps up with the changing needs of our customers as we provide critical liquidity to the industry," said Ryan Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of LeafLink.

LeafLink's solutions have now transacted over $1 billion in payment volume to date across 1700 active operators and 22 markets.

Backed by venture capital firms and investors including Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than $131 million of equity to date as well as a credit facility of $250 million. (Reporting by Ankit Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:50aGerman Jan-July gas import costs surge 164% as imports drop 25.5%
RE
11:46aRenters occupy rising share of newer homes in Canada, census shows
RE
11:41aTwo-year yields highest since 2007 before Fed decision
RE
11:38aCannabis platform LeafLink's payments unit processes $1 bln in transactions
RE
11:33aTrump sued by New York attorney general for fraud
RE
11:30aMore than 100 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group
RE
11:27aCitigroup CEO says higher rates to moderate growth in U.S., world
RE
11:24aRussian mobilization hikes urgency of oil price cap -Ukrainian presidential advisor
RE
11:22aFrance's Macron says Putin's partial mobilisation is a "mistake" and will further isolate Russia
RE
11:18aOnce-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed set for big rate hike as waters get choppy for world's central bank..
2Russian President Vladimir Putin announces 'partial mobilisation'
3Russia calls up 300,000 reservists, says 6,000 soldiers killed in Ukrai..
4Drax : World's biggest carbon removals deal announced at New York Clima..
5Euro falls, safe-haven bonds rally on Putin comments

HOT NEWS