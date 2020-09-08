Canoe Intelligence named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), a financial technology company focused on reimagining data management processes for alternative investors and capital allocators, today announced it was named on the prestigious CB Insights Fintech 250 list, which recognizes emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights award panel selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 applicants and nominees, based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, tech novelty and proprietary Mosaic scores. The Mosaic scores, based on CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm, measure the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict their momentum.

“It’s a great honor to have our hard work and innovative technology recognized,” said Canoe President, Seth Brotman. “We're proud to be named among the 250 best fintech companies as we continue pushing the boundaries with our purpose-built solutions that are reinventing the way alternative investors and allocators operate.”

This announcement follows a string of recent Canoe award wins. Canoe has been shortlisted in four categories of A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards 2020 awards: Most Innovative Data Management Provider; Best Data Ops Solution Provider; Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution; and Best Proposition for AI and Machine Learning. In May, the company announced it won the 2020 Financial Services Forum Awards in the “One to Watch” and “Transforming the Workforce” categories; and in March, Canoe was named Most Innovative Client Solution in the Family Wealth Report’s 2020 Awards.

“We're proud to, once again, recognize the 250 best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries and spans 19 categories — reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits after being recognized, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money."

