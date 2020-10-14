Canon Announces Powerful New EL-1 Speedlite with Rechargeable Battery and EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Digital Camera; More Info at B&H

Photography News: Canon has released a powerful new Speedlite with a rechargeable battery, an LED modeling light and new Xenon bulb and EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless digital camera

B&H Photo is pleased to share that Canon has announced a new powerful on-camera flash unit with a Xenon bulb for consistent output and a rechargeable Li-ion battery that will enable up to 335 flashes per charge. Designed for professionals and advanced amateurs, the Canon Speedlite EL-1 provides a Guide Number of 197' at ISO 100 and 200mm, which is comparable to that of the 600EX II-RT Speedlite.

The new EL-1 has a range of 24-200mm with a fast recycling time of 0.1-0.9 seconds. It also features an LED Modeling Lamp with adjustable brightness and color temperature controls. With a fully charged battery, the modeling light will run for three hours and can be turned on and off by double-tapping the camera’s shutter button.

This impressive flash unit brings with it an improved user interface with a new LCD panel, a menu system with simplified options and control layout, as well as a new joystick controller. Efficiency features such as an Active Cooling System and improved thermal management enable longer operation times and its power-output range, from 1/8192 to 1/1, provides versatile and power-saving settings when needed.

Built to be strong, the EL-1 offers the same dust and water resistance as Canon EOS-1D series cameras and features new high-durability glass flash tube. The flash head can swivel a full 180° with bounce up to 120° and provides a built-in catch light panel and wide-angle panel. The SBA-EL Bounce Adapter and SCF-EL Color Filter are included and the EL-1 is compatible with the Canon RT series of Speedlite products. Wireless Second-Curtain Sync is supported and the CP-E4N Battery Pack is compatible. Finally, the new rechargeable LP-EL Battery Pack that comes with the EL-1 utilizes the same LC-E6 Battery Charger used to charge the batteries on numerous Canon cameras.

Canon has also announced the new EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Digital Camera, which is an upgrade of the EOS M50 featuring Dual Pixel CMOS AF improvements aimed at enticing content creators and vloggers. The new M50 Mark II still provides impressive 24.1MP image quality and the powerful DIGIC 8 image processor, as well as 4K UHD 24p and HD 120p for slow-motion video but autofocus and Eye Detection advancements now enable faster focus lock and eye recognition at greater distances. Eye Detection can also be used during video with Movie Servo AF and you can use Eye and Face Detection during Servo AF.

Paired with EOS Webcam Utility software, the M50 Mark II can be used as an easy webcam alternative and the camera offers clean HDMI output for high-resolution, high-frame-rate streaming. The Vari-angle Touchscreen LCD is convenient for vlogging with Touch Record Control and enables versatile composition viewing including Vertical Video. The M50 Mark II has a 2.36 million dot OLED EVF, Silent Mode for quiet operation and, of course, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It is available as a body only or paired with a 15-45mm lens in a white or black finish.

Also new from Canon is the PowerShot ZOOM Digital Camera, which is a pocket-size telephoto monocular that captures 12MP still images and Full HD 1080 30p video. This lightweight and easy-to-use scope has a 3-way one-touch switchable button that provides 100mm to 400mm optical zoom, and 800mm digital zoom. Continuous autofocus in viewing mode and Face Tracking in video mode help you stay right on the subject, whether you are viewing wildlife or a sporting event, or even while hiking or at the beach. Optical image stabilization helps maintain a steady and shake-free image. The ZOOM features a 0.39", 2.3-million dot, 59.94 fps electronic viewfinder, as well as a built-in microphone, USB C port, and microSD card slot. It is outfitted with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology for LiveView and easy download to your smartphone via the Canon Camera Connect App.

