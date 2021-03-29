Log in
Canon Business Process Services : Launches Redesigned Website

03/29/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has launched its redesigned corporate web site, cbps.canon.com. The goal of the redesign process was to create an enhanced user experience and provide resources for business leaders seeking managed services to improve their operations and digitally transform their enterprise.

Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has launched its redesigned corporate web site, cbps.canon.com.

The website features enhanced graphics, upgraded navigation and new video resources. Canon's special focus was to make it easier for business leaders to locate information about the company's solutions as well as access news about business trends and emerging technologies.

"Our new website also spotlights how Canon provides value to clients, which is to help them automate workflow, optimize business processes and ultimately transform their enterprise," notes Joe Marciano, president and CEO of Canon Business Process Services. "Our innovative approach includes the latest technologies, workflow automation, Six Sigma methodologies and data analytics to enable business agility and digital transformation."

One highlight of the updated website is the "Insights" section. It offers white papers, articles and research reports spotlighting best practices for implementing digital transformation initiatives and advanced solutions such as robotic process automation. The section also features client success stories that span major industries including financial services, manufacturing, insurance, and legal.

Additionally, Canon's upgraded website spotlights the company's complete range of services that includes business transformation, supply chain, and legal industry solutions. Visitors can also stay also stay up to date on the latest Canon news and industry developments through the company's online blog columns: "BPO Bulletin," "Legal Services Brief," and "eDiscovery Trends." The columns provide robust content such as technical tips, press announcements, featured services and industry survey reports.

About Canon Business Process Services
Canon helps clients enable business agility, digital transformation and lead an increasingly evolving workforce. We solve these challenges by leveraging our experienced team backed by Six Sigma expertise and best-in-class technology. With professionals across the U.S. and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 Leader in 2021 by IAOP for the fifteenth straight year. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.
Press Contact: Ken Neal, kneal@cbps.canon.com 
Canon Business Process Services © 2021

 

