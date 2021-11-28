Log in
Canon Medical Introduces Super-Resolution Deep-Learning Reconstruction for Cardiac CT Scans

11/28/2021 | 08:01am EST
Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition Now Offers Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) DLR* and SilverBeam Filter*

Canon Medical is breaking ground once again with the introduction of Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) DLR and SilverBeam filter in the latest version of the Aquilion ONE / PRISM edition. PIQE, super-resolution deep-learning reconstruction technology for cardiac CT scans, delivers exceptional cardiac CT image quality by maximizing spatial resolution without reducing low-contrast detectability or increasing dose. SilverBeam, an X-ray beam shaping energy filter, provides CT lung cancer screening images of high quality and low noise at the radiation dose closer to a typical chest X-ray exam. Both innovations are being highlighted via a digital launch at https://global.medical.canon/products/computed-tomography

The Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology, powered by Altivity (Canon Medical’s bold, new AI brand), on a wide-area CT platform, to maximize conventional and spectral CT capabilities that may be available with automated workflows, while providing deep clinical insights to assist physicians in making more informed decisions across the patient care cycle. To make it even easier for clinicians, the fully integrated end-to-end workflow is easy to use and can be incorporated into routine protocols.

“We’ve taken the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition to the next level of deep intelligence with PIQE,” said Hisashi Tachizaki, Vice President and General Manager of CT Systems Division at Canon Medical Systems Corporation. “Canon Medical continues to push what’s possible using AI. With PIQE, we are now able to further reveal essential diagnostic information for cardiac CT scans, and SilverBeam enables ultra-low-dose CT lung cancer screening.”

Canon Medical will be showcasing the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition with PIQE and SilverBeam at this year’s virtual RSNA. For more information, visit https://us.medical.canon/news/events/rsna/.

*Pending 510K clearance

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.


© Business Wire 2021
