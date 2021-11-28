Canon Medical Introduces Super-Resolution Deep-Learning Reconstruction for Cardiac CT Scans

Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition Now Offers Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) DLR* and SilverBeam Filter*

Canon Medical is breaking ground once again with the introduction of Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) DLR and SilverBeam filter in the latest version of the Aquilion ONE / PRISM edition. PIQE, super-resolution deep-learning reconstruction technology for cardiac CT scans, delivers exceptional cardiac CT image quality by maximizing spatial resolution without reducing low-contrast detectability or increasing dose. SilverBeam, an X-ray beam shaping energy filter, provides CT lung cancer screening images of high quality and low noise at the radiation dose closer to a typical chest X-ray exam. Both innovations are being highlighted via a digital launch at https://global.medical.canon/products/computed-tomography

The Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition integrates artificial intelligence (AI) technology, powered by Altivity (Canon Medical’s bold, new AI brand), on a wide-area CT platform, to maximize conventional and spectral CT capabilities that may be available with automated workflows, while providing deep clinical insights to assist physicians in making more informed decisions across the patient care cycle. To make it even easier for clinicians, the fully integrated end-to-end workflow is easy to use and can be incorporated into routine protocols.

“We’ve taken the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition to the next level of deep intelligence with PIQE,” said Hisashi Tachizaki, Vice President and General Manager of CT Systems Division at Canon Medical Systems Corporation. “Canon Medical continues to push what’s possible using AI. With PIQE, we are now able to further reveal essential diagnostic information for cardiac CT scans, and SilverBeam enables ultra-low-dose CT lung cancer screening.”

Canon Medical will be showcasing the Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition with PIQE and SilverBeam at this year’s virtual RSNA. For more information, visit https://us.medical.canon/news/events/rsna/.

*Pending 510K clearance

