Canon Medical Launches Premium Auto-Positioning Digital Radiography System for Optimal Productivity and Patient Care

OMNERA 500A Includes New Intelligent Automation Features to Help Improve Workflow and Efficiency, Without Compromising Patient Care

X-ray is often the first imaging tool used in busy facilities where efficiency is a top priority – along with patient care. With the launch of Canon Medical Systems USA Inc.’s all-new OMNERA® 500A Digital Radiography System, facilities now have access to a system that offers heightened productivity for fast-paced imaging departments so that technologists can focus on their patients.

The FDA 510(k)-cleared OMNERA 500A offers outstanding performance and intelligent automation, with features that put throughput and patient safety at top priority, including:

Enhanced productivity capabilities with quiet and smooth auto-positioning technology, auto-tracking of the tube and detector, synchronization of the tilting wall stand, as well as detector charging in the table and wall stand.

with quiet and smooth auto-positioning technology, auto-tracking of the tube and detector, synchronization of the tilting wall stand, as well as detector charging in the table and wall stand. A patient-centric design with adjustable patient positioning and support components, as well as soft, soothing lighting.

with adjustable patient positioning and support components, as well as soft, soothing lighting. Improved operator ergonomics with strategically placed system controls on the overhead tube crane (OTC), plus the flexibility of the table's working height and choice of operating functions by either table-side/wall-side controls or foot controls.

with strategically placed system controls on the overhead tube crane (OTC), plus the flexibility of the table's working height and choice of operating functions by either table-side/wall-side controls or foot controls. Infection control enhancements like a specially designed glass overlay OTC display, free of edges to enable seamless cleaning and disinfection.

“Today’s hospitals are challenged with productivity and workflow demands like never before, and it’s imperative that their x-ray systems are able to perform seamlessly so that they can focus on their patients,” said Jay Aboujaoude, managing director, X-Ray Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The OMNERA 500A meets that need so that technologists can produce images with exceptional image quality, made possible with the unparalleled Canon CXDI detector technology that is at the heart of the system.”

Canon Medical will showcase the OMNERA 500A at this year’s virtual RSNA annual meeting. To join us at our booth, visit: https://us.medical.canon/news/events/rsna/.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

OMNERA is a registered trademark of CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC. Made for Life is a trademark of Canon Medical Systems Corporation. CXDI is registered trademarks of Canon in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005272/en/