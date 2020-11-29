Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canon Medical Launches Premium Auto-Positioning Digital Radiography System for Optimal Productivity and Patient Care

11/29/2020 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMNERA 500A Includes New Intelligent Automation Features to Help Improve Workflow and Efficiency, Without Compromising Patient Care

X-ray is often the first imaging tool used in busy facilities where efficiency is a top priority – along with patient care. With the launch of Canon Medical Systems USA Inc.’s all-new OMNERA® 500A Digital Radiography System, facilities now have access to a system that offers heightened productivity for fast-paced imaging departments so that technologists can focus on their patients.

The FDA 510(k)-cleared OMNERA 500A offers outstanding performance and intelligent automation, with features that put throughput and patient safety at top priority, including:

  • Enhanced productivity capabilities with quiet and smooth auto-positioning technology, auto-tracking of the tube and detector, synchronization of the tilting wall stand, as well as detector charging in the table and wall stand.
  • A patient-centric design with adjustable patient positioning and support components, as well as soft, soothing lighting.
  • Improved operator ergonomics with strategically placed system controls on the overhead tube crane (OTC), plus the flexibility of the table's working height and choice of operating functions by either table-side/wall-side controls or foot controls.
  • Infection control enhancements like a specially designed glass overlay OTC display, free of edges to enable seamless cleaning and disinfection.

“Today’s hospitals are challenged with productivity and workflow demands like never before, and it’s imperative that their x-ray systems are able to perform seamlessly so that they can focus on their patients,” said Jay Aboujaoude, managing director, X-Ray Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The OMNERA 500A meets that need so that technologists can produce images with exceptional image quality, made possible with the unparalleled Canon CXDI detector technology that is at the heart of the system.”

Canon Medical will showcase the OMNERA 500A at this year’s virtual RSNA annual meeting. To join us at our booth, visit: https://us.medical.canon/news/events/rsna/.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

OMNERA is a registered trademark of CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC. Made for Life is a trademark of Canon Medical Systems Corporation. CXDI is registered trademarks of Canon in the United States and may also be registered trademarks or trademarks in other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:26aCAMERA CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2020) : Best Mirrorless, DSLR, Security & More Camera Savings Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
06:26aCYBER MONDAY BOOST MOBILE DEALS 2020 : Top Android & Apple iPhone Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato
BU
06:24aCanada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs in response to Trump import plan
RE
06:21aCYBER MONDAY KAY JEWELERS DEALS (2020) : Top Jewelry Savings Compiled by Retail Egg
BU
06:16aUniCredit to hold extraordinary board meeting on governance - source
RE
06:16aBEST HOME THEATER CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Top Surround Sound, Subwoofer & More Audio Sales Tracked by Deal Tomato
BU
06:16aBEST NEST THERMOSTAT CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Top Thermostat E & Smart Learning Thermostat Sales Revealed by Consumer Walk
BU
06:16aCYBER MONDAY SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 DEALS 2020 : Top Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE & S20 Ultra (5G) Savings Listed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:09aUniCredit to hold extraordinary board meeting on governance
RE
06:06aSOUNDBAR CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Samsung, Bose, Roku & More Soundbar Savings Researched by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit negotiations restart in person as clock ticks down
2VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG : VIENNA INSURANCE : Aegon to sell Central and Eastern European business to Vienna I..
3MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : From small businesses to farmers, middle India is driving demand
4AEGON N.V. : AEGON : to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
5SK HYNIX, INC. : SK HYNIX : China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for coronav..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ