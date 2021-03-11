Canon Medical Recognized with IMV ServiceTrak Best OEM Service Performance for XR R&F

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. has earned a top award for XR R&F service according to data gathered during IMV’s 2020 ServiceTrak customer surveys. The award is given to imaging system providers that receive the highest percentage of highly satisfied customer responses.

“It is an honor to add this XR R&F award to the CT and MR recognitions we received late last year,” said Dominic Smith, vice president, Service Field and Sales. “Now, more than ever, it is critical that all vendors take care of their customers to the best of their abilities. We appreciate our customers’ loyalty and continued confidence in our ability to offer tools and system uptime to help them best serve their patients.”

According to IMV, Canon Medical’s R&F service outperformed other vendors in the areas of overall service performance, service follow up, availability of replacement parts, OEM preventative maintenance and effective escalation. IMV is one of the leading market research and business intelligence providers to the diagnostic imaging industry.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment as well as eye care medical imaging systems. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website at https://us.medical.canon.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210311005185/en/