Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canopy Health : announces addition of Chinese Hospital to its network

09/13/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health is pleased to announce the addition of Chinese Hospital to its network alliance effective October 1, 2021. Chinese Hospital provides medical, surgical and specialty care to a multicultural community in the San Francisco area. "Chinese Hospital is a great addition to our strong network of hospitals in San Francisco which includes UCSF Health, Dignity Health and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital," says Canopy Health CEO, Mike Robinson. "We partner with UnitedHealthcare and Health Net to offer more affordable access to Canopy Health's powerhouse network of hospitals and medical groups, which now includes Chinese Hospital."

Canopy Health has grown rapidly, adding four hospitals to its alliance since 2019. With this recent addition, the network now encompasses 23 distinguished Bay Area hospitals. A feature unique to Canopy Health is the Alliance Referral Program which empowers members to seek referrals for care anywhere in the Canopy Health network. This program allows members convenient access to care where they live, work and play.

"Chinese Hospital, a healthcare institution serving the SF community for over 120 years, is excited to become a partner in the Canopy Health alliance and serve a broader community in the Bay Area," says Dr. Jian Zhang, Chinese Hospital CEO. "With the shared vision of delivering high-quality and affordable care, we are committed to working together with Canopy Health providers to improve health care for its members."

Members accessing Chinese Hospital will be referred in through their physicians at Hill Physicians Medical Group, the largest independent physician association in Northern California. "We are pleased to see the addition of Chinese Hospital to Canopy Health's alliance, bringing greater access to high-quality care for the San Francisco community," says David Joyner, CEO of Hill Physicians and a Canopy Health Board Member.

About Canopy Health
Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that delivers a refreshing approach to healthcare by providing transparent, affordable care from a network of exceptional physicians, hospitals and providers.

Incorporated in March 2015, as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, including ownership and leadership by Hill Physicians Medical Group and John Muir Medical Group, Canopy Health developed a unique mission. Our mission is to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the Bay Area through strong alliances with primary care providers, top-tier academic medical facilities, community hospitals, and medical groups. Every day we work to improve access, affordability, quality and member experience. Canopy Health currently includes five large physician groups and 23 participating hospitals across nine Bay Area counties

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canopy-health-announces-addition-of-chinese-hospital-to-its-network-301373119.html

SOURCE Canopy Health


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:07a'BLOOD & WATER' : Puleng, Fikile search for truth in Season 2 trailer
AQ
10:07aICE CANADA MORNING COMMENT : Canola Either Side of Steady
DJ
10:06aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN : Canadian National railroad facing more investor pressure
AQ
10:04aKinder Morgan, Neste to retrofit tanks for green fuels feedstocks
RE
10:04aBig Tech cloud services could face resilience test, says Bank of England
RE
10:04aSANA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:04aSHOAL POINT ENERGY : IIROC Trade Resumption - SHP
AQ
10:03aToronto index gains as oil stocks jump 3%
RE
10:03aReuters President Michael Friedenberg to leave by end of year
RE
10:03aRECUR : Announces $50M Series A Raise at $333M Valuation
PR
Latest news "Companies"