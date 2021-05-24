Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canopy : Collaborates with IRS on First API Integration for Secure Transcript Retrieval

05/24/2021 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Canopy selected as one of the few to offer immediate integration via Canopy’s Transcript Tool with new IRS transcript API ahead of public release

Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, announced that it has been part of an exclusive IRS pilot program to implement the retrieval of transcript data through a new, secure API. As a result of this collaboration, Canopy has implemented the API within its Practice Management suite in advance of the public release in June, making sure its customers have continued access to their clients’ transcript data.

The new API delivers on the IRS’ multi-year plan to update and modernize their IT systems; an effort focused on improving taxpayer services, and expanding cybersecurity and taxpayer data protections. Canopy is one of just a few companies to collaborate with the IRS as it developed its first API for transcript retrieval. As the first to be added to this program, this partnership builds on Canopy’s long and constructive relationship with the IRS.

“Canopy has been closely collaborating with the IRS for years through feedback sessions, testing, and more to help improve their systems and provide a better experience in the tax ecosystem,” said Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer, Canopy. “We are honored to have been involved in this update and are thrilled to be able to provide our clients with the most up to date technology available for accountants. Canopy’s new Transcript Tool will continue to work seamlessly through this IRS transition period.”

Organizations who offer a third-party transcript retrieval service will no longer be able to offer that service as of May 23rd if they have not built an integration with the IRS transcript API. For an easy to use, immediate solution visit Canopy’s Transcript Tool page for more information.

About Canopy
Canopy provides cloud-based practice management software to thousands of accounting professionals nationwide. The modern, easy-to-use software cuts out accounting firm busywork, improves the client experience, and helps firms stay organized and operating efficiently. Committed to data security, Canopy’s solutions are SOC2 certified and data encrypted to ensure personal information is secure. Learn more at https://www.getcanopy.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aGLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aMILLENNIUM INVESTMENT & ACQUISITION CO INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:17aCH KARNCHANG  : Notification of Signing of the Construction Contract with the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority
PU
06:17aFUNDSMITH EMERGING EQUITIES TRUST  : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:16aCOURTROOM SHOWDOWN : EU takes on AstraZeneca in vaccine row
AQ
06:16aUNITED RENTALS  : Successfully Completes Tender Offer for General Finance Corporation
BU
06:15aANALYSIS : Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer
RE
06:15aWOORI FINANCIAL  : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 6-K/A)
PU
06:15aWHO Enhances National COVID-19 Response and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness Liberia
PU
06:15aVIVINT SMART HOME  : Announces Leadership Transition Plan (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
2Bitcoin fights back after Sunday sell-off
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS