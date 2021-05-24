Canopy : Collaborates with IRS on First API Integration for Secure Transcript Retrieval

Canopy selected as one of the few to offer immediate integration via Canopy’s Transcript Tool with new IRS transcript API ahead of public release

Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, announced that it has been part of an exclusive IRS pilot program to implement the retrieval of transcript data through a new, secure API. As a result of this collaboration, Canopy has implemented the API within its Practice Management suite in advance of the public release in June, making sure its customers have continued access to their clients’ transcript data.

The new API delivers on the IRS’ multi-year plan to update and modernize their IT systems; an effort focused on improving taxpayer services, and expanding cybersecurity and taxpayer data protections. Canopy is one of just a few companies to collaborate with the IRS as it developed its first API for transcript retrieval. As the first to be added to this program, this partnership builds on Canopy’s long and constructive relationship with the IRS.

“Canopy has been closely collaborating with the IRS for years through feedback sessions, testing, and more to help improve their systems and provide a better experience in the tax ecosystem,” said Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer, Canopy. “We are honored to have been involved in this update and are thrilled to be able to provide our clients with the most up to date technology available for accountants. Canopy’s new Transcript Tool will continue to work seamlessly through this IRS transition period.”

Organizations who offer a third-party transcript retrieval service will no longer be able to offer that service as of May 23rd if they have not built an integration with the IRS transcript API. For an easy to use, immediate solution visit Canopy’s Transcript Tool page for more information.

