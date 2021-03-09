Canopy : Delivers Updates to Practice Management Software for the 2021 Tax Season

New Work in Progress tool further streamlines billing

Global Inbox updates enable accountants to view and manage all work emails in one place

Canopy, the leading cloud-based practice management platform for accounting professionals, recently announced Work In Progress (WIP) reporting tools and global inbox updates. With the new WIP features, users can easily see a high-level view of all billable work and services increasing invoicing efficiency while having the ability to view all work emails in one interface.

“As we move into one of the busiest and most complicated tax seasons in our history, we want to make it as simple as possible for our customers to get paid. To make billing even easier within Canopy, unbilled time can be added directly to invoices and rolled into a single line item, allowing accountants to bill clients at any time while working on a project rather than waiting until the project is complete,” said Larry Furr, Chief Product Officer, Canopy.

With the new WIP report tool, accounting professionals are able to:

Adjust user rates in settings : With the introduction of a new Billing section, users can find Canopy Payments, Service Items, and a new tab called User Rates where users can automatically set the company default rate of service as well as individual team member's rate of service.

: With the introduction of a new Billing section, users can find Canopy Payments, Service Items, and a new tab called User Rates where users can automatically set the company default rate of service as well as individual team member's rate of service. Add tracked time directly to an invoice : Generate customizable invoices and add tracked time to an invoice with a few simple clicks. With one click on a contact from a report allows users to select all applicable time entries for that invoice. From there, invoices can be customized to show only single line items or hide specific columns on the final invoice.

: Generate customizable invoices and add tracked time to an invoice with a few simple clicks. With one click on a contact from a report allows users to select all applicable time entries for that invoice. From there, invoices can be customized to show only single line items or hide specific columns on the final invoice. Gain a bird's-eye view of all billable work happening in your firm: Quickly get a sense of a contact's unbilled hours as well as assignee totals against service item totals. By clicking on a contact, further breakdowns of time entries for services completed for a client are accessible.

Canopy is also introducing a global inbox enabling accountants to view and manage all work emails in one place—from both clients and non-clients. In addition to this tool, Canopy has made it easy to quickly create a task or contact directly from an email.

About Canopy

Canopy provides cloud-based practice management software to thousands of accounting professionals nationwide. The modern, easy-to-use software cuts out accounting firm busywork, improves the client experience, and helps firms stay organized and operating efficiently. Committed to data security, Canopy’s solutions are SOC2 certified and data encrypted to ensure personal information is secure. Learn more at https://www.getcanopy.com/.

