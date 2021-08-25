Log in
Canpotex is recognized with Canada's Volunteer Award

08/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
August 25, 2021

On Friday, August 13 it was announced that Canpotex is the recipient of the 2020 Canada's Volunteer Awards, Regional Business Leader: Prairies. The award recognizes Canpotex's commitment to the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre (SFBLC), where they have been an engaged partner since 2017.

'We are honoured to be a recipient of the 2020 Canada's Volunteer Awards' said Gord McKenzie, President and CEO, Canpotex. 'Addressing child hunger is a priority for Canpotex and our employees want to be part of the solution. We are grateful for the work the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre do in this community, and we are happy to support their efforts in helping the most vulnerable.'

Canpotex is an ongoing financial supporter of the Milk for Children Program, a SFBLC program that provides a litre of milk to children ages 17 and under as well as to expectant and nursing mothers - who, without this program, would have difficulty access milk, a nutritious and expensive food product.

Canpotex also supports the SFBLC through its dedicated and consistent employee engagement programming, which sets the goal of having each employee in Saskatoon volunteer at least once a year at the SFBLC. To kick-off its support of the SFBLC, Canpotex hosted a food drive in 2017, which yielded over 6,000 lbs of nutritious, non-perishable food; the largest donation the SFBLC has received from a first time, single donor group. Canpotex employees also launched a successful annual formula drive, supporting Saskatoon's most vulnerable children and babies.

'We feel that Canpotex is setting an outstanding example for corporate engagement and truly leading the way in creating an authentic relationship with our organization and our community through their contributions and volunteer dedication,' said Laurie O'Connor, Executive Director, SFBLC. We are so pleased that they are recipients of this award.'

The Salvation Army also nominated Canpotex for this Business Leader award. Canpotex has worked with The Salvation Army since 2017 and continues to partner with the organization on addressing child hunger in Saskatoon through the Canpotex Weekend Investment in Nutrition (WIN) program. This program works to tackle child food insecurity by providing weekend nutritional support to children.

Canpotex and its employees hope to inspire other organizations to give back in a similar fashion and to help raise the awareness and funds in support of children's nutrition in Saskatoon. Unfortunately, child hunger continues to be prevalent in the community. Canpotex hopes it can continue to be part of the solution by continuing to work with organizations like the SFBLC.

The Canada Volunteer Awards, is a Government of Canada program, that recognizes the exceptional contributions of volunteers, local businesses, and innovative not-for-profit organizations in improving the well-being of families in their communities.

About Canpotex

Canpotex is one of the world's largest suppliers of potash overseas. On behalf of its Shareholders, Mosaic and Nutrien, Canpotex markets and delivers Saskatchewan potash, a valuable fertilizer nutrient, to global customers. Canpotex's potash helps the world's farmers grow more food.

About the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre

The Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre is committed to ensuring a food secure community where all people have access to safe, affordable, and nutritious food. They offer a variety of programs and services to help support our community members.

Canpotex Media Contact

Natashia Stinka, Director, Public Affairs
Phone: 306.931.7534
Email: Natashia.stinka@canpotex.com

Disclaimer

Canpotex Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 19:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS