Canpotex : continues to invest in food security for mothers and children of Saskatchewan

May 9, 2021

In celebration of Mother's Day, Canpotex is making a $150,000 donation over 5-years to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. We are proud to have our name displayed supporting a Nourishment Room within the Mosaic Maternal Care Centre at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, in recognition of our partnership. This donation will enable the Canpotex Food for a Day program to continue providing mothers with supplies for easy-to-make, nutritious meals. This gift is another step towards Canpotex's commitment to addressing child hunger in our communities by supporting the full life cycle of mother and baby nutrition. Read more about our donation here.