Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canpotex : continues to invest in food security for mothers and children of Saskatchewan

05/09/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
in the community
May 9, 2021

In celebration of Mother's Day, Canpotex is making a $150,000 donation over 5-years to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation. We are proud to have our name displayed supporting a Nourishment Room within the Mosaic Maternal Care Centre at Jim Pattison Children's Hospital, in recognition of our partnership. This donation will enable the Canpotex Food for a Day program to continue providing mothers with supplies for easy-to-make, nutritious meals. This gift is another step towards Canpotex's commitment to addressing child hunger in our communities by supporting the full life cycle of mother and baby nutrition. Read more about our donation here.

Disclaimer

Canpotex Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 16:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04pCANPOTEX  : continues to invest in food security for mothers and children of Saskatchewan
PU
11:20aSlovak health ministry says Sputnik V doses tested in Hungary satisfactory
RE
11:02aELON MUSK : Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
RE
10:53aDogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
RE
09:52aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN  : Meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow
PU
09:14aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA  : Statement by the Prime Minister on Europe Day
PU
09:07aAsian Development Bank to end coal, oil and gas financing -draft statement
RE
08:57aFire breaks out on tanker near Syrian coast
RE
08:46aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : Hainan sets to bring global benefits as free trade port
PU
08:37aU.S. Justice Department probing Kabbage, fintechs over PPP loan calculations -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dogecoin loses third of price after Elon Musk calls it a 'hustle' on 'SNL'
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : REFILE-UPDATE 2-EU has not ordered AstraZeneca vaccines beyond June - Commissi..
3U.S. ENERGY CORP. : U S ENERGY : Top U.S. fuel pipeline operator pushes to recover from cyberattack
4Myanmar's junta approves $2.8 billion investment, including gas power plant
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk boosts his brand, and NBCUniversal's, on 'Saturday Night Live'

HOT NEWS