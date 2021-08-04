Log in
Canton & Company : Executives Named to Board of Directors for Monarch Health Solutions

08/04/2021 | 08:37am EDT
BALTIMORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton & Company (Canton), a leading healthcare growth and innovation firm, today announced that three of its executives have been tapped to serve as members of the Board of Directors for Monarch Health Solutions (Monarch). A joint venture between Canton and Legacy Community Health, Monarch is a strategic services organization dedicated to helping community health centers (CHCs), including the nation's nearly 1,400 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), to succeed in today's evolving healthcare landscape while also enabling them to reach more of the underserved and increase their collective impact. 

The executives appointed to the Monarch Board of Directors include:

  • Don McDaniel, Canton & Company, CEO, a longtime industry thought leader with deep experience in the health center space will serve as the Board's Vice Chairperson. "It's an honor to serve on this organization's Board of Directors," said McDaniel. "Achieving true value-based care and improving health in this country depends on health center success. I personally look forward to working with the Monarch team and community health leaders to help CHCs and FQHCs nationwide to meet their goals."
  • Kathleen Hertzog, chief marketing officer, a veteran healthcare marketing and communications leader, will apply her unique perspective to help Monarch shape their market approach. "I am thrilled to be part of the Monarch Health Solutions Board – which has an incredibly important mission," said Hertzog. "This organization is positioned to have an incredibly positive impact on community health by relieving many of the pressures CHCs face on a daily basis. Being part of this endeavor is a privilege and an honor."
  • Dennis Tkach, PhD, chief operating officer, will utilize his expertise in consulting, research, and strategy in support of the organization's planning and execution. "Health centers play a vital role in community health, which demands more attention and focus. Monarch has the expertise and solutions to accelerate CHCs and FQHC's success and I am delighted by the opportunity to serve on the Board," said Tkach.

About Canton & Company
Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success.

To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.

© PRNewswire 2021
