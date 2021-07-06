Canva : & Partners Empower the World to Print & Publish Anywhere

Strategic New Partnerships with Linktree, Staples Canada and Sprout Social Help Knowledge Workers Improve Workflows and Achieve Their Goals

Canva, the global visual communications and design platform, today announced a series of strategic new partnerships with Linktree, Staples Canada and Sprout Social, giving businesses around the globe the power to design anything, and print and publish anywhere. The announcement comes at a time of hypergrowth for Canva’s partner ecosystem, with the fast-growing company reaching over 450 partners globally, across every continent on the planet.

“Canva empowers our community to start inspired, design with ease and achieve their goals, but we can’t do it alone. Launching our new partnerships with Linktree, Staples Canada and Sprout Social is yet another key milestone in our mission to empower the world to design and publish anywhere,” said Laura Haines, GM of Global Partnerships and Products, Canva. “We’re thrilled to welcome our new partners to the Canva ecosystem, as we work together to provide a growing suite of visual communications tools to businesses and knowledge workers everywhere.”

Over 55 million people in 190+ countries use Canva to design with ease and collaborate at scale. Whether introducing new Canva Button integrations with Linktree and Sprout Social, or launching new print partnerships with leading retailers like Staples Canada, Canva’s partner ecosystem continues to accelerate at an incredible pace. Today, these partnerships empower both Canva’s community and our partners’ customers, helping improve workflows with seamless integrations and tailored publish points.

Linktree and Canva Link Up to Make Complex Things Simple

The Canva Button enables organizations to bring the Canva experience right inside their own platform with only a few lines of code, so customers and users can design beautiful ads, banners, headers, and more without leaving the partner’s site or app. Canva and Linktree, the market-leading linking platform, today announced a new Canva Button integration, which brings Canva’s leading design tools into Linktree’s interface so anyone can easily customize their Linktree backgrounds and profile images, using pre-built templates or entirely from scratch. Linktree’s category-defining solution connects audiences across the entire online ecosystem with just one click.

"The collaboration with Canva represents a leap in our ability to offer our user base - from the world's most known and loved brands and individuals to up-and-coming creators and businesses - a way to create stunning visuals that complement their online identity," said Alex Zaccaria, co-founder and CEO of Linktree. "With the Canva integration, users of any design background, or even those with no design background at all, can take their Linktree to the next level, creating their personalized visuals in a simple, effective way."

Staples Canada Launches as a Canva Collection Partner

Canva and Staples Canada, the working and learning company, initially announced a strategic partnership earlier this year. The partnership, which combines Canva’s visual communications and design platform with Staples Canada’s unparalleled Solutionshop printing services, helps customers create custom-print solutions. The partnership expanded today, with Staples Canada launching as a collection partner. Now, any Canva Print design can be printed and collected at Staples. From large posters, to business cards, to flyers, cards, invitations and more, over 15 product categories can be fulfilled via Staples Canada, empowering small businesses and consumers to create and collect impactful designs with ease.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the customer experience, both in-store and online,” said David Boone, CEO of Staples Canada. “Our partnership with Canva has provided our customers with an easy to use and seamless design and print experience. We look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Sprout Social and Canva Help Knowledge Workers Design and Publish Content Seamlessly

Today, Canva also announced a new partnership and Canva Button integration with Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software. With the Canva Button integrated directly into Sprout Social’s platform, customers can leverage Canva’s powerful visual communications platform to seamlessly design social graphics directly within Sprout. Sprout’s end-to-end social media workflows help users add the well-designed content into its social management tools, where they can schedule content, manage incoming messages and measure analytics to improve their overall content strategy. The new integration enables frictionless flow for marketers and businesses to design and publish content with just a few clicks.

This year, Canva also welcomed AWeber, Brandfolder, BuzzSprout, CG Sign Lab, Dyspatch, Exaprint, Herff Jones, Hootsuite, Libsyn, Oktopost, Print Buddy, Sam’s Club, Sendible, Silber Druck, Thinglink, UpShow, Wizer, Zoho to the Canva Partner Program. For more information on how you can design anything and publish anywhere with Canva, or to find out how your organization can partner with the world’s first and only visual communications platform, visit Canva.com.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005029/en/