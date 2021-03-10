Canyon Title Launches Homeownership Service from MooveGuru

DENVER, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon Title, a Boston National Title Agency, and MooveGuru announce today a partnership between the two companies that will enable Canyon Title customers to gain access to the wide range of moving and homeownership services and discounts curated by MooveGuru. Canyon Title is the first title company in the nation to launch the MooveGuru service. The exact terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



According to Canyon Title CEO Rob Lindley, “Home buyers and sellers are overwhelmed with all of the tasks involved in moving. At a minimum, there is a lot of packing and arranging of moving help. On top of that, utility services need to be transferred, mail forwarded, and usually home buyers need a variety of services for cleaning, landscaping, or remodeling of their new place. MooveGuru has built a stellar reputation by delivering a concierge service for home buyers and sellers that saves our customers time and money when they are moving. This is a service that will provide a significant differentiation from other title service providers and make Canyon Title the top choice for title services in the front range,” says Lindley.

“Moving is a daunting task that many home buyers and sellers find to be the hardest part of a real estate transaction,” adds MooveGuru CEO, Scott Oakley. “We are inspired by the leadership of Canyon Title to be our first partner in delivering our moving concierge services to their customers. Canyon Title has grown their company though excellent consumer service and innovative programs including listing marketing, consumer education around wire fraud, secure document storage on the home purchase, and their post close notification system that alerts consumers to any changes on their title. Today, Canyon Title adds concierge services to help consumers move into their new home and take care of transferring postal address, utilities, and dozens of other moving related tasks,” says Oakley.

About Canyon Title

Canyon Title was founded in 2001 and became a Boston National Title Agency in 2015. Canyon has offices in downtown Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Fort Collins, Golden, Greeley, and Westminster. The company currently claims 3% of the Colorado market share. Boston National is among the nation's leading independent title services providers with more than 150 clients — including master services agreements with four of the top 10 lenders — 200 employees and nine full-service offices.

About MooveGuru

In 2016, Roswell, GA based MooveGuru Inc. launched a free mover engagement program to real estate agents and brokers with the idea of connecting home buyers and sellers to convenience and savings on moving services. Using just-in-time delivery through artificial intelligence algorithms, MooveGuru Inc. ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers, connects all utilities and makes the moving process more streamlined. Today, more than 1,100 brokerages, their agents, and clients are connected to the MooveGuru platform.

